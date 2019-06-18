The Smallest PD Pioneer 61W GaN Wall Charger From RAVPower Now Available

Until June 25 , RAVPower is selling the PD Pioneer 61W GaN Wall Charger to U.S.-based customers for $43.99 introductory price, a 27% discount from the regular $59.99 RRP. The charger can be ordered directly from the RAVPower website at www.RAVPower.com .

The "Pioneer" model name refers to GaN (Gallium Nitride), the next generation technology in power chargers. Using GaN rather than silicon allows for chips that integrate power, control and protection functions into simpler circuitry, resulting in dramatically smaller size. GaN chips are also more efficient – they waste less energy as heat, making GaN chargers cooler and safer.

Founded in 2011, RAVPower's focus is exclusively on power supply products including power banks, car chargers, wall chargers, wireless chargers and replacement batteries. The company has sold more than 30 million charging units worldwide to date. All RAVPower products are backed by a minimum 18-month warranty.

Technical Specs

Power Delivery Version – PD3.0 / 61W max

Charging Efficiency – Over 93%

Input – AC 100V-240V 50/60Hz 1.5A

Output - DC 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20.3V/3A

Dimensions – 1.9" x 1.9" x 1.2" / 49mm x 49mm x 32mm

Weight – 3.7oz / 105g

Only one more week! Super Low Price for your new favorite Super Charger! For more information or to order the RAVPower PD Pioneer 61W GaN Wall Charger, visit – www.RAVPower.com.

