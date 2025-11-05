The Smallest Pest in the Building Is Quietly Costing Restaurants Thousands

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit flies have become one of the most persistent and expensive problems facing restaurants and bars today. They thrive in drains, soda wells, and wet floor areas that rarely dry out, leading to ruined product, repeat health-code violations, and frustrated staff.

Health departments across the country rank fruit fly activity among the most common citations in food-service inspections. Even a minor sighting can trigger re-inspection fees, product disposal, and negative online reviews that cut directly into revenue.

"Most of the operators we talk to are doing everything right, including nightly cleaning, scheduled pest control, and spotless bars," said Donny Hayati, founder of Fruit Fly Defense , a Greenville-based company that develops food-safe solutions to stop fruit flies from breeding. "But fruit flies don't care too much about surface cleaning. They breed inside drains and plumbing systems that never fully dry. That's why they always come back."

The financial cost is harder to see than the flies themselves. A single outbreak can lead to hundreds of dollars in lost fruit, syrups, and mixers. Over time, operators spend thousands in staff labor, sanitation hours, and customer-experience recovery, creating a major hit for an industry already operating on tight margins.

For most restaurants and bars, those hidden costs add up quickly:

$1,000 to $5,000 annually in lost product, labor, and re-inspection costs





in lost product, labor, and re-inspection costs Up to $2,000 per violation for repeat health-code infractions in major cities





for repeat health-code infractions in major cities 5 to 9 percent revenue loss tied to negative cleanliness reviews online

"We've seen restaurants lose inspection points or have to toss out everything on their garnish rail just to pass a follow-up visit," Hayati said. "It's a small pest, but it's a big business risk."

Fruit Fly Defense's preventive approach focuses on stopping the breeding cycle before it begins. The company helps bars and restaurants maintain compliance, protect guest perception, and reduce costly downtime. Its food-safe, scent-based products target drains and service areas where fruit flies originate, offering operators a simpler and cleaner way to stay fly-free.

"In this industry, reputation is everything," Hayati added. "If guests see a fruit fly, they don't think about where it came from. They think about where they're not coming back to."

About Fruit Fly Defense

Fruit Fly Defense is a Greenville, South Carolina company developing food-safe fruit fly deterrents that prevent breeding in drains, bar wells, and high-sugar environments. Founded by Donny Hayati, the company's products are used in restaurants, bars, universities, and hospitality venues nationwide to maintain health-code compliance and improve customer experience.

Fruit Fly Defense provides restaurant fruit fly protection designed to prevent infestations before they start, helping operators protect both their compliance scores and customer experience.

Learn more about restaurant fruit fly protection at fruitflydefense.com .

