The smart education market size to grow by USD 353.17 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart education market size is estimated to grow by USD 353.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.98%. The smart education market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer smart education market are Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Paradiso Solutions, Pearson Plc, Promethean World Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skillsoft Corp., SkyPrep Inc., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Educomp Solutions Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Education Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Adobe Inc. - The company offers smart education such as Adobe Captivate Prime, an enterprise learning platform that helps organizations create, manage, and deliver engaging learning experiences.

The company offers smart education such as Adobe Captivate Prime, an enterprise learning platform that helps organizations create, manage, and deliver engaging learning experiences. Blackboard Inc. - The company offers smart education such as Blackboard Learn, a learning management system (LMS) that helps instructors create and deliver courses, and students access and manage their coursework.

The company offers smart education such as Blackboard Learn, a learning management system (LMS) that helps instructors create and deliver courses, and students access and manage their coursework. Promethean World Ltd.: The company offers smart education such as MyLab & Mastering, providing personalized learning experiences through digital tools.

The company offers smart education such as MyLab & Mastering, providing personalized learning experiences through digital tools. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth by 2027. The existence of enhanced online infrastructure facilities has contributed to the prompt adoption of smart education and learning systems by educational institutions in the region. Market players-introduced software solutions are evolving and available through both hosted and cloud platforms. Higher education institutions mainly use cloud platforms to install various EdTech products and solutions. Cost savings, scalability, and availability of expertise are driving organizations to adopt cloud-based technologies. The United States is the largest adopter of digitalization in North America, thereby contributing greatly to market revenue. With an increasing focus on improving the quality of education and increasing enrollment, educational institutions are researching innovative and cost-effective educational methods. Cloud-based technology has proven useful for educational institutions facing a rapid and sudden influx of students. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the North American region during the forecast period.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increased employment prospects

Increased employment prospects Key Trend - Continuous focus on new product development

- Continuous focus on new product development Major Challenges - Budget constraints in emerging countries

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into academics and corporate. The market share growth by the academics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The academic segment includes higher education and K-12 schools. Colleges and universities are implementing cutting-edge EdTech products to simplify the learning process and stay up to date with the latest technologies. The US and Germany are among the advanced countries in deploying smart education tools at the grassroots level. Furthermore, the smart education and learning system is expected to empower students in the K-12 segment by enhancing students' knowledge acquisition and providing a delivery platform for effective education. Therefore, market participants intending to explore this segment are expected to modify their offerings based on their skills and geographical reach, thereby fueling the growth of the academics segment of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The US - Smart Education Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.69% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 102.01 billion.

The digital education content market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 42.13 billion.

Smart Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.98% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Component

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio