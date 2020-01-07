The Smart Home Deserves More than an Ordinary Light Switch

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands Booth #41917 -- Hogar Controls, a global smart home and building automation company, launches and ships the new Prima Touch Switch line, a one-of-a-kind collection of multi-function, modular, capacitive touch switches. Featuring a sleek three-inch glass design, Prima switches come in single, double, triple, and four-button configurations for on/off, dimming, and scene control for Z-Wave and Zigbee smart home devices including lighting, comfort, entertainment, security and more. Users can install up to four touch switches in a four-gang light box location using existing wiring for up to sixteen different scene actions.

Hogar Controls - Prima Touch Switch - Lifestyle 2

Why a Touch Switch is different

The Prima Touch Switch series challenges every perception of what a smart lighting device looks like in the home, hotel room or commercial environment. With sleek design elements, the Prima Touch Switch blends style with technology and allow users to set customized smart lighting and control actions through programmable buttons that can be as simple as dimming the lights to 50-percent or as complex as controlling multiple devices through smart scenes.

With Prima, a tap or touch can do much more than a standard smart lighting switch or panel. In addition to serving as a light switch or dimmer, each touch switch can also be configured to control other smart scenes in a home or commercial installation including shading, sensors, security and comfort devices. Prima offers a stylish yet powerful retrofit option that installs in under five minutes per location.

Prima Touch Switches work with both Z-Wave or Zigbee to ensure wireless compatibility across a wide range of smart home hubs and end devices. Once programmed in the Hogar app, users can touch, tap or finger swipe (dimmer only) the buttons for simplified control of connected devices.

Available in white or black glass with a black or gold bezel, the Prima 1-Touch Switch (U.S. MSRP $104), 1-Touch Dimmer (U.S. MSRP $104), 2-Touch Switch (U.S. MSRP $114), 3-Touch Switch (U.S. MSRP $124), and 4-Touch Switch (U.S. MSRP $134), bring numerous options to best fit a home or property's size and individual system requirements. The Hogar Prima Touch Switch series is now shipping in the U.S. with UL approval.

For more information on Hogar Controls and to order a Prima Touch Switch, visit hogarcontrols.com.

Hogar Controls

Founded in 2015, Hogar Controls is a global, design-first smart home and building automation company delivering powerful solutions for residential, hospitality and commercial markets. Hogar's full line of sleek, modern smart products offer homeowners, retailers and professional integrators stylish solutions that afford user-friendly control and a wide ecosystem of product choice to allow individuals to connect what matters most. Visit www.hogarcontrols.com to browse the full line of Hogar Controls' smart home solutions.

