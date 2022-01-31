The Smart Shoes Market Size to grow by USD 395.91 million | Market Insights highlight the Rising Product Innovation Leading to Premiumization as key driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The smart shoes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

adidas AG

Boltt Audio

DIGITSOLE

Nike Inc.

Powerlace Technology Inc.

PUMA SE

Salted Ltd.

Sensoria Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

ZHOR-TECH

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in smart shoes market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 42% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The US is the key market for smart shoes in North America. The smart shoes market in North America will benefit from the increased acceptance of current technologies, increased purchasing power, and increased product awareness over the forecast period. The region's high disposable income contributes to the region's expanding purchasing power, which influences lifestyle and a variety of other consumer decisions. Fashion, lifestyle, fitness activities, sports, and athletics have all seen an increase in interest.

Premium technologies are also well-received in the region, with a penchant for smart products such as smart sneakers. Health-consciousness that also leads to engagement in sports and fitness activities supports the smart shoes market in North America, which is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the smart shoes market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The smart shoes market share growth by the adults' segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing desire to participate in physical activities, as a result of adults' increased health concerns, has accelerated the development of step-counting shoes. Step-counting shoes have sensors that can differentiate between different types of physical activity, such as standing, walking, jogging, cycling, and climbing stairs, and measure the number of calories burned during these activities. These shoes send data to a phone through Bluetooth, allowing users to see activity metrics such as distance, time, and pace. These features of step-counting shoes will further raise their demand during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The rising product innovation leading to premiumization is one of the key factors driving the smart shoes market growth. The smart shoe business is fiercely competitive, and to stay ahead of the pack, shoe companies are continually investing in product and technology innovation. Fitness-conscious customers are encouraged to invest in cutting-edge, technologically enhanced smart fitness items for their workouts.

Another element driving smart shoe market share rise is the availability of individualized fitness coaching. The expanding acceptance and increased rivalry in the worldwide smart shoe market have prompted providers to engage in constant innovation in order to stay competitive. These advancements have resulted in new features such as personalized coaching, which advises users of their recommended nutrition consumption, a method of increasing physical activities, tracking the aim of physical activities, and offering additional improvement plans based on exercise plans. The introduction of shoes with smart, personalized coaching features will further drive the global smart shoes market.

Smart Shoes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 395.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled adidas AG, Boltt Audio, DIGITSOLE, Nike Inc., Powerlace Technology Inc., PUMA SE, Salted Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Under Armour Inc., and ZHOR-TECH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

