The smarter E - INTERSOLAR EUROPE 2022: 80 PERCENT ALREADY BOOKED

PFORZHEIM, Germany and MUNICH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the top-class Restart event of the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry that took place in a compact format in October 2021, the next regular event will be held from May 11–13, 2022, in Munich. And that's not the only reason the industry has got something to smile about. The new coalition agreement aims for an annual average installation of around 15 gigawatts (GW) of photovoltaics (PV) in Germany for the next nine years to reach a total of 200 GW of installed PV capacity by 2030. According to an initial estimation from the German Solar Association (BSW Solar), this represents a solid contribution to meet the climate targets through solar energy. The international solar industry will meet in May 2022 at Intersolar Europe – and 80 percent of exhibition spaces are already booked.

Carsten Körnig, CEO of the German Solar Association says: "The coalition agreement presents an opportunity to unleash solar energy in Germany. By 2030, around 140 GW of photovoltaics are to be newly installed and all suitable roof surfaces are to be used for solar energy. This is a goal the government has officially declared. In order to reach the necessary tripled or quadrupled annual PV demand, the new government is planning to clear all hurdles or obstacles for further expansion in the near future. BSW Solar and its members will actively support them in doing so. Let's go!"

The PV market is booming – the international PV industry will meet in Munich in May 2022

Solar energy is central to reaching climate targets across Europe. According to forecasts from the EU Market Outlook 2020-2024 for Solar Power from SolarPower Europe, the top 5 countries in terms of solar power development in Europe are: Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, France and Poland. The majority of visitors at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 also came from these countries (amongst the top 10 visiting countries). In total, around 26,000 visitors from 93 countries were in attendance in Munich. Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe, explains the development: "Intersolar Europe 2022 comes at the perfect time. Solar energy in Europe is booming, and is forecast to become Europe's largest installed electricity capacity by 2025. The European Green Deal is set to drive solar even further with the publication of the European Union's first dedicated Solar Strategy in Q2 2022. Intersolar Europe 2022 will be the place to be to meet, deepen knowledge and do business, in a pivotal year for European solar industry."

Intersolar Europe 2022: Submit your AWARD application & call for abstracts

The new energy world needs innovative products, services and business models, which will be recognized by the organizers of Intersolar Europe. From December 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022, market leaders, SMEs, start-ups and project owners are all invited to submit their pioneering solutions and projects for the most important innovation prizes in the energy industry – The smarter E AWARD, Intersolar AWARD and ees AWARD. The solar industry's flagship award, the Intersolar AWARD honors companies in the category of Photovoltaics that are setting the future trends in the industry with innovations in cell technology, solar modules, inverters and substructures. Submit your application now at: www.thesmartere-award.com

Players of the new energy world who wish to appear on the program for the Intersolar Europe Conference as part of the four The smarter E Europe Conferences (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe) can submit presentations until January 28, 2022. You can find information about the topics and submission conditions at the Call for Abstracts Center of the Intersolar Europe Conference.

Intersolar Europe will be held from May 11–13, 2022, as part of The smarter E Europe 2022 at Messe München.

Intersolar Europe

Intersolar Europe is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry. It takes place as part of The smarter E Europe – the continent's largest platform for the energy industry – and focuses on the photovoltaic, solar thermal technology and solar power plant sectors. Under the motto "Connecting solar business," manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers, project planners and developers as well as start-ups from around the world meet in Munich every year to discuss the latest developments and trends, explore innovations firsthand and meet potential new customers. Intersolar Europe is taking place from May 11–13, 2022, at Messe München.

It is held in parallel to three more energy exhibitions as part of the innovation hub for new energy solutions: ees Europe, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, and EM-Power Europe, the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions.

At the accompanying Intersolar Europe Conference, renowned experts shed light on hot topics in the international solar industry.

After three decades of working towards a sustainable energy supply for the future, Intersolar celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021. Having started off as the local "Solar '91" exhibition, Intersolar has evolved to become the most important solar industry platform in the world. The exhibition brings together pioneers and drivers of innovation within the solar industry and has been under the umbrella of The smarter E Europe innovation hub since 2018.

For more information on Intersolar Europe, please visit: www.intersolar.de/en

Intersolar Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

