The smarter E Europe to be Held as The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 in October

MUNICH and PFORZHEIM, Germany, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the pandemic, The smarter E Europe and its four concurrent energy exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe will no longer take place from July 21–23, 2021. Instead, The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 will be staged at Messe München from October 6–8. The smarter E Industry Days, including the award ceremony for The smarter E AWARD, Intersolar AWARD and ees AWARD 2021, will be held online from July 21–23, 2021 when the in-person event should have taken place.

Due to the pandemic, the organizers of The smarter E Europe – Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM) – have decided that the event can no longer take place in July 2021. Despite the current developments surrounding vaccinations and rapid testing in Europe and the progress expected by the end of the second quarter as well as the professional and comprehensive health and safety plan prepared by the organizers, there are no indications from policymakers at present that the event can feasibly go ahead. "We came to this decision in close coordination with the industry's international associations. We knew that everyone involved – from exhibitors, visitors and conference attendees to speakers, sponsors and ourselves as organizers – was in the process of making their final arrangements and that, in the interests of planning, we couldn't delay making a decision," explains Markus Elsässer, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH.

The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 in October

Due to a slot becoming available at short notice, we are now able to hold The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 at Messe München from October 6–8. "We are confident that this newly scheduled event in October 2021 will give members of our dynamically growing industry the much-desired chance to still be able to present themselves to others and share ideas in person this year," says Daniel Strowitzki, CEO of FWTM.

The smarter E Industry Days and online award ceremony

The smarter E Industry Days, including the AWARD Ceremony, will take place online from July 21–23, 2021, the dates on which the in-person event should have been held. The online event will include exciting keynote speeches on the latest industry trends, product presentations, panel discussions, interactive workshops and digital factory tours from exhibitors. The winners of The smarter E AWARD, Intersolar AWARD and ees AWARD 2021 will also be honored on a virtual stage during the Industry Days.

The smarter E Europe is open 365 days a year

All throughout the year, we are offering various formats and platforms for anyone interested in the topics, products and technologies of the new energy world to learn and share information. And we are already busy planning The smarter E Europe 2022, which is scheduled for May 11–13, 2022.

The smarter E Europe, which encompasses the four individual exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe, will take place at Messe München as The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 from October 6–8.

The smarter E Europe

The smarter E is the innovation hub for events and topics that drive the new energy world. Renewable energy, decentralization and digitalization are bringing lasting changes to the energy world. This development demands cross-sector, intelligently integrated concepts and solutions for the efficient generation, storage, distribution and use of energy, so that we can ensure a secure and sustainable energy supply around the clock in the future. Under the motto "Creating the new energy world," The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions and conferences that take an in-depth look at these topics. In doing so, it is now Europe's largest platform for the energy industry.

Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, has been dedicated to solar energy for 30 years and has established itself as the industry's most important meeting point. The exhibition focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies and solar power plants.

ees Europe, the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, will take place for the seventh time in 2021, presenting the entire value-added chain of innovative battery and energy storage technologies.

Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, focuses on solutions and technologies for clean transportation.

EM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It focuses on the efficient distribution and use of electricity and heat generated from renewable sources of energy, smart energy management, and sector coupling in buildings and districts. Other key topics are smart grids and microgrids, grid infrastructure, energy services and operator models.

The smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

