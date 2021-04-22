The Smarter Merchant launches campaign with OneTreePlanted
Apr 22, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smarter Merchant, a leading financial technology company, announced today that it has launched a campaign with OneTreePlanted. The Smarter Merchant will work with OneTreePlanted to plant one tree for every merchant it funds.
This campaign is particularly relevant to today's world. As our global community is still being rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, doing something for the environment and boosting our overall morale is something not to be taken lightly. With Earth Day this month, The Smarter Merchant hopes to shift focus to conservation efforts, bringing awareness to our wonderful planet. We must ask ourselves, what is one way we can give back and create a brighter future for the coming generations. The Smarter Merchant has started this campaign in the hopes that this will affect change in sustainability practices among peers in the finance and fintech space.
"We're excited to partner with The Smarter Merchant to advance our mission of global reforestation," said Cassandra Vitiello, Greenhouse Manager of One Tree Planted.
The Chief Executive Officer of The Smarter Merchant, Aaron Cohen, stated, "My family and I are always looking to reduce our carbon footprint. It's my feeling that others would like to do the same, but may not have the time or know where to begin. Partnering with OneTreePlanted gives us the opportunity to do a little more, but more importantly, expose fellow entrepreneurs to an impactful way of giving back to the earth and to future generations."
About One Tree Planted
One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to global reforestation. They plant trees to restore nature and biodiversity. They also raise awareness about the importance of trees, offer businesses like The Smarter Merchant a simple sustainability solution, and motivate younger generations to do something positive for the environment.
About The Smarter Merchant
Founded by a small business owner, The Smarter Merchant opened its doors in 2013. The Smarter Merchant was built from the ground up with the understanding that running a small business is very hard work. The goal of The Smarter Merchant is to help businesses obtain working capital in a timely fashion to help grow small businesses' capital in a smart way.
