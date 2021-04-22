The Smarter Merchant launches campaign with OneTreePlanted

The Smarter Merchant will work with OneTreePlanted to plant one tree for every merchant it funds. Tweet this

"We're excited to partner with The Smarter Merchant to advance our mission of global reforestation," said Cassandra Vitiello, Greenhouse Manager of One Tree Planted.

The Chief Executive Officer of The Smarter Merchant, Aaron Cohen, stated, "My family and I are always looking to reduce our carbon footprint. It's my feeling that others would like to do the same, but may not have the time or know where to begin. Partnering with OneTreePlanted gives us the opportunity to do a little more, but more importantly, expose fellow entrepreneurs to an impactful way of giving back to the earth and to future generations."

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to global reforestation. They plant trees to restore nature and biodiversity. They also raise awareness about the importance of trees, offer businesses like The Smarter Merchant a simple sustainability solution, and motivate younger generations to do something positive for the environment.

About The Smarter Merchant

Founded by a small business owner, The Smarter Merchant opened its doors in 2013. The Smarter Merchant was built from the ground up with the understanding that running a small business is very hard work. The goal of The Smarter Merchant is to help businesses obtain working capital in a timely fashion to help grow small businesses' capital in a smart way.

Related Links:

TheSmarterMerchant.com

Media Contact:

Yocheved Fehler

+13477079709

[email protected]

SOURCE The Smarter Merchant

Related Links

https://www.thesmartermerchant.com/

