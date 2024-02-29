The Smarter Merchant selects Relativity6 for AI-powered Industry Classification

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity6, a leading AI company specializing in industry classification, proudly announces its latest partnership with The Smarter Merchant, a renowned player in the digital financing and underwriting space. This collaboration signals a significant stride towards leveraging advanced AI technology to drive innovation and efficiency in the financial underwriting.

The Smarter Merchant is widely recognized for its expertise in SMB financing. With a focus on streamlined processes, technology and client support, The Smarter Merchant empowers small businesses by seamlessly providing access to working capital while mitigating risks.

"We're excited to onboard The Smarter Merchant as our newest client," remarked Alan Ringvald, CEO of Relativity6. "Their commitment to digital financing and underwriting excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine industry classification through AI-driven solutions. Together, we aim to enhance decision-making processes and drive tangible value for businesses navigating the digital funding and lending landscape."

Relativity6's AI-powered industry classification solutions will empower The Smarter Merchant with deeper insights into client risk profiles. By harnessing the power of advanced LLM's, The Smarter Merchant can optimize its underwriting processes, streamline approvals and mitigate risk.

"At TSM, we've always been dedicated to leveraging the most cutting-edge technology to deliver a superior experience to our clients and partners," stated Aaron Cohen, CEO of The Smarter Merchant. "Replacing what has historically been a manual process involving extensive research and data entry, Relativity6 allows us to harness AI-driven, real-time insights to enhance our underwriting capabilities."

Relativity6's track record of success in industry classification spans various sectors, including banking, insurance, lending, and compliance. By integrating AI technology into underwriting processes, The Smarter Merchant aims to stay ahead of the curve and deliver enhanced value to its clients.

As Relativity6 continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation, the partnership with The Smarter Merchant underscores its commitment to driving digital transformation in the financial services industry. Together, they are poised to unlock new opportunities, streamline operations, and drive growth in the digital finance and underwriting landscape.

