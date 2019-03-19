The Smile of a Lifetime: Massachusetts Dentist Is Shaking Up the Dental Industry With a Bold Promise

WALTHAM, Mass., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Charles Sutera, a dentist with expertise in cosmetic, TMJ, and sedation dentistry, announced this week the launch of Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction's new state of the art facility in Waltham, MA. The practice has taken quality in dentistry to new levels with a lifetime guarantee on dental crowns, a first in the region.

Charles Sutera, DMD, FAGD of Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction

Designed with the patient's long-term interest in mind, the practice will guarantee new crowns for patients who consistently maintain their recommended hygiene appointments. The dental practice also provides patients with power sonic toothbrushes free of charge instead of the traditional manual toothbrushes. "We felt hypocritical recommending power toothbrushes, but then handing manual toothbrushes to patients after a cleaning," said a team member. "The toothbrush is sold for $129 through retailers, but it's complimentary to new patients. It's our way of welcoming them to the practice.

Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction has also invested in state of the art technology and a soothing atmosphere that feels more like the comfort of an elegant living room than a dental office. "Our goal is to redefine the dental industry by enhancing the patient experience. To us, that means focusing on the fundamentals of any healthy relationship-- communication, quality, kindness, and respect," said Dr. Charles Sutera, Founder and Owner of Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction. "The hope is for our example to be a standard and inspiration for all."

Guaranteed quality at Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction is a natural synergy for Dr. Sutera, who has made a career of advocating long-lasting quality and is also the founder and developer of Exact Contact, a patented dental product used by dentists around the world to increase crown cementation accuracy.

Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction is located at 75 3rd Ave, Waltham, MA. Patients may request an appointment at www.aestheticsmilereconstruction.com, or by calling the practice at 781-487-1111.

About Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction

Founded in 2014 in Boston Massachusetts, Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction is driven by founder, Charles Sutera DMD, FAGD, who is active in the dental industry as a dentist, developer, and advocate. Their goal is delivering high standards of dental treatment in a comfortable environment. They are currently based in Waltham, MA (USA).

Contact: Charles Sutera DMD, FAGD

Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction

781-487-1111

211230@email4pr.com

SOURCE Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction

Related Links

http://www.aestheticsmilereconstruction.com

