The Smilist Affiliates with Simply Beautiful Smiles Offices and Expands to Maryland

GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smilist, a market leading Dental Support Organization ("DSO") in the Northeast, announced the affiliation of 23 distinguished practices among the Simply Beautiful Smiles ("SBS") footprint, a DSO operating in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland. The Smilist is backed by Zenyth Partners ("Zenyth"), an operationally focused healthcare investment firm.

The addition of these select offices significantly enhances The Smilist's footprint, extending its reach to Maryland and Upstate New York, and ability to deliver exceptional dental services to more communities.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Simply Beautiful Smiles team to The Smilist family," said Andrew Mintz, CEO of The Smilist. "This strategic affiliation marks an important step in our vision of making top-quality dental services accessible to more patients. Through the integration with our platform, we look forward to executing on multiple organic growth opportunities."

Robert Feuer, Chairman of The Smilist and Managing Partner of Zenyth added, "SBS is a business we've come to know for some time having operated in similar markets over the years. We are excited about the opportunity to partner with these practices and continue growing in our markets."

"The Smilist has demonstrated a deep commitment to patient care and provider and employee satisfaction. We are very pleased for these offices to join The Smilist's platform and excited for the next phase of growth and continued success," shared Dr. Louis D'Angelo, Founder and CEO of Simply Beautiful Smiles.

About The Smilist

The Smilist was founded in 2014 to create a dental organization with a strong consumer brand that offers exceptional patient experiences. Since its founding, The Smilist has rapidly grown to be one of the leading dental support organizations in the Northeast supporting over 90 locations with over 1,500 employees in 6 states. To learn more, visit www.thesmilist.com .

About Zenyth Partners

Zenyth Partners is an operationally focused investment firm focused exclusively on building leading healthcare companies. Zenyth Partners collaborates with entrepreneurs, clinicians, and operators that share similar values, creating differentiated healthcare organizations that support patients, providers, payors, and the community at large. For more information, please visit www.zenythpartners.com .

