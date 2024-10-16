The Smilist Expands to Massachusetts

News provided by

The Smilist

Oct 16, 2024, 10:00 ET

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smilist is pleased to announce its expansion into the state of Massachusetts with the addition of two offices, Hirshberg Wozny Dental Care and Hirshberg Dental Associates of Boston. Now operating in seven states throughout the Northeast, The Smilist is committed to strengthening its presence in the Boston area.

"We're thrilled to welcome these terrific practices to The Smilist," says Andrew Mintz, Chief Executive Officer. "For years, they have been a cornerstone of exceptional dental care in their community and we are honored to partner with practices that share our commitment to patient-centered care and clinical excellence."

"I'm confident that I've found the perfect partner in The Smilist to carry on the legacy of the practices," relates Dr. John Wozny. "I'm excited to enjoy the world-class support services that The Smilist offers while continuing to grow and deliver exceptional care to patients." 

About The Smilist 
The Smilist was founded in 2014 to create a dental organization with a strong consumer brand that offers exceptional patient experiences. Since its founding, The Smilist has rapidly grown to be one of the leading dental support organizations in the Northeast supporting over 90 locations with over 1,500 employees in 7 states. To learn more, visit www.thesmilist.com.

CONTACT: Melanie Basile, [email protected]

SOURCE The Smilist

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The Smilist Affiliates with Simply Beautiful Smiles Offices and Expands to Maryland

The Smilist Affiliates with Simply Beautiful Smiles Offices and Expands to Maryland

The Smilist, a market leading Dental Support Organization ("DSO") in the Northeast, announced the affiliation of 23 distinguished practices among the ...
The Smilist Secures $285 Million Debt Facility To Fund Continued Growth

The Smilist Secures $285 Million Debt Facility To Fund Continued Growth

Leading Northeast-focused dental support organization ("DSO") The Smilist Management ("The Smilist") has closed a $285 million unitranche debt...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Dentistry

Dentistry

Corporate Expansion

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics