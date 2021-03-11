The Smilist Partners with Encore Dental

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smilist Management, Inc. ("The Smilist") has announced its affiliation with Encore Dental ("Encore"), a dental group with five offices located in Central New Jersey. The Smilist is backed by Zenyth Partners ("Zenyth"), an operationally focused healthcare investment firm.

This strategic partnership with Encore Dental significantly increases The Smilist's scale and establishes The Smilist as a market leader in the NY metro area with 34 locations and over 500 employees, including over 90 dentists and specialists. The Smilist's commitment to patient care and service has enabled the company to achieve exceptional patient satisfaction with a +90 Net Promoter Score.

Robert Feuer, Chairman of The Smilist and Managing Partner of Zenyth said, "our partnership with Encore Dental puts us in a strong position for further expansion. It represents a significant step in establishing a platform for continued growth combining the strengths of two successful companies with a common goal in their support of dental practices and the delivery of high-quality dental care."

Patricia Mahony, Chief Executive Officer of The Smilist added, "we have been consistently impressed with Encore's leadership team and their vision and drive to build their business. Through their deep expertise and clinical leadership, they have established a strong operational foundation, recruited talented high-quality providers, and built high-performing offices."

Encore, established in 2012 by Drs. Christopher Emma, Michael Massaro, and Ryan Pannorfi, have provided comprehensive dental services including preventative and restorative general dentistry, endodontics, and oral surgery to its surrounding communities. Dr. Emma said, "The Smilist's commitment and dedication to patient care have made it the perfect group to partner with. We share a strong patient-centric culture, vision, and values. We are thrilled to work with a market-leading DSO with best-in-class services."

Dentons served as legal counsel and Baird & Company served as debt advisor to The Smilist. McCarter & English served as legal counsel to Encore.

About The Smilist

The Smilist was founded in 2014 to create a dental organization with a strong consumer brand that offered exceptional patient experiences. Since its founding, The Smilist has rapidly grown to be one of the leading dental support organizations in the New York metro area, having affiliated with 46 dental groups and supporting 34 offices and with over 500 employees in New York and New Jersey. To learn more, visit www.thesmilist.com .

About Zenyth Partners

Zenyth Partners is an operationally focused investment firm focused on building leading healthcare organizations. With long-term capital, Zenyth establishes lasting partnerships centered around building sustainable healthcare organizations and ensuring success for all stakeholders: patients, clinicians, and administrative staff. Zenyth has been active in building healthcare businesses including The Smilist Management, Schweiger Dermatology Group, ReFocus Eye Health, Renal Care 360, and Helping Hands Family. For more information, visit www.zenythpartners.com .

