The Smith Family, Airbnb Experiences and Singapore Tourism Board Embark on an Enriching and Educational Journey of Self-Discovery

Airbnb Experiences and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) today unveiled a storytelling campaign featuring three generations of women in one of Hollywood's most well-known families – Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne 'Gammy' Banfield-Norris. The series of stories set in Singapore celebrate the beauty and excitement of connecting with different cultures and people around the world.

At the heart of the campaign is a short film featuring Jada, Willow and Gammy learning about Singapore's rich heritage and experiencing the best the country has to offer, including through Airbnb Experiences. In a unique meeting of cultures, the trio meets one of Singapore's top Experiences Hosts and inter-generational family, One Kind House, led by 76-year-old matriarch Mummy Soh. The trio's journey of discovering new cultures, and in doing so, rediscovering themselves and each other, is evocatively captured in the film.

The video, filmed in January 2020, follows the Sohs and Smiths as they explore a local herb garden and cook a classic Singaporean meal of vegetable curry and rice together, over candid and heartfelt conversations about kindness, diversity, and the quintessentially Singaporean kampong (community) spirit. Jada, Willow and Gammy also explore the island's most iconic precincts and landmarks, including Little India, Kampong Gelam, Chinatown, Clarke Quay, and Gardens by the Bay, guided by other top Airbnb Experiences hosts.

Inspiring Future Travel to Singapore

The campaign is part of an ongoing Memorandum of Understanding between Singapore Tourism Board and Airbnb Experiences to inspire future travel to Singapore. The first major international destination marketing campaign launched between Singapore Tourism Board and Airbnb Experiences, it represents a key step in strengthening Singapore as a top-of-mind destination and urging travelers to reimagine travel experiences before international borders reopen.

The partnership between Singapore Tourism Board and Airbnb Experiences aims to co-promote and grow a range of Experiences hosted by passionate locals. These experiences will showcase everyday Singaporeans and their unique passions, and create more possibilities for visitors who want to discover different sides of Singapore. Airbnb Experiences allow Singaporeans to turn their passions into opportunities to earn extra income, while promoting local culture and helping to grow tourism that benefits locals and communities. Last October, both parties launched

Singapore Virtual Trips , a first-of-its-kind collection of Online Experiences hosted by locals and key Singapore tourism industry partners.

The partnership also complements Singapore Tourism Board's SingapoReimagine initiative, which includes international marketing campaigns to showcase how Singapore has continued to refresh, rejuvenate and reinvent itself as a safe, innovative and vibrant destination for business and leisure.

Christine Chang, Global Head of Supply, Airbnb Experiences, said: "We know travelers are always seeking unique and authentic things to do when they hit the road - and Airbnb Experiences help them do just that. We are delighted to partner with Singapore Tourism Board, Jada, Willow and Gammy to inspire travelers to explore one of the world's most vibrant destinations. We look forward to continuing to unlock exciting and unique ways to discover Singapore along with its people and passions, whether you're a first-time visitor or call this city home."

Singapore Tourism Board Chief Executive Keith Tan shared, "Our partnership with Airbnb Experiences and the Smith Family dives deep into unique and fascinating aspects of Singapore which no other city can offer. The values that the Smiths believe in – forging human connections through travel, and growing by experiencing different cultures – support Singapore's Passion Made Possible brand, which taps on the voices of everyday Singaporeans to showcase how special Singapore is. We look forward to welcoming visitors soon, and helping them to experience a city that is always on the move, yet deeply rooted to its values and culture."

Discover the passion of Singapore through Airbnb Experiences

With Airbnb Experiences, visitors can look forward to unprecedented access to local communities and interests through unique activities run by Hosts across over 1,000 destinations around the world.

The Airbnb platform presents a diverse range of Airbnb Experiences that showcases Singapore's rich culture, nature, wellness and the arts. To find out more about the exciting Airbnb Experiences hosted by locals in Singapore, check out this dedicated page .

