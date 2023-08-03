The Smoking Accessories Market size to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027|The increasing number of organized retail outlets selling smoking accessories to boost market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smoking accessories market is projected to increase by USD 13,518.41 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio. - Download a Sample Report

Vendors : 15+, Including British American Tobacco Plc, Bull Brand Ltd., Chongz Ltd., Colibri, Curved Papers Inc., DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL LTD, Farman Handicrafts, GRAVITRON LLC, HBI International, House of Puff, Imperial Brands Plc, Jinlin HK Smoking Accessories Co. Ltd., MOONDUST PAPER PVT. LTD., North Eye Technology Pvt. Ltd., Rocky Patel Premium Cigars LLC, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Three Dots Scientific and Handicrafts, Univac Furncrafts Pvt. Ltd., Vorsicht Glas GmbH, and XL Enterprises Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: type (vaporizer, waterpipes, rolling paper and cigarette tubes, lighters, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Smoking accessories market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - British American Tobacco Plc, Bull Brand Ltd., Chongz Ltd., Colibri, Curved Papers Inc., DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL LTD, Farman Handicrafts, GRAVITRON LLC, HBI International, House of Puff, Imperial Brands Plc, Jinlin HK Smoking Accessories Co. Ltd., MOONDUST PAPER PVT. LTD., North Eye Technology Pvt. Ltd., Rocky Patel Premium Cigars LLC, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Three Dots Scientific and Handicrafts, Univac Furncrafts Pvt. Ltd., Vorsicht Glas GmbH, and XL Enterprises Ltd.

Smoking Accessories Market – Market Dynamics

Key drivers

The increasing number of organized retail outlets selling smoking accessories is a key factor driving market growth. The organized retail market has experienced significant growth with the emergence of store types such as supermarkets, convenience stores, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. These retail stores play an important role in the distribution of smoking accessories, making them readily available and accessible to consumers.

Large, organized retailers are the main sellers of smoking accessories, and the market depends heavily on them. In addition, the growing number of organized retail stores selling smoking accessories has led to increased competition among companies. Major global retailers such as Walmart and Target are among the suppliers of smoking accessories in their stores. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing number of new product launches is a major trend in the market. Many of the world's leading suppliers of smoking accessories are launching a wide range of products, including vaporizers, pipes, cigarette cases, cigarette papers, lighters, and ashtrays. Their goal is to attract a broader consumer base and strengthen their market presence through this new product launch and expansion.

The growing number of such launches and expansions by manufacturers across the globe is a key driver for the growth of the smoking accessories market. For example, British American Tobacco launched its first CBD vaping product, VUSE CBD Zone, in January 2021. Similarly, in February 2023, Imperial Brands launched the first brand-new upgrade to its Pulze heating cigarette device. Hence, an increase in the number of product launches is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Regulatory control compliance is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The smoking accessories market is closely related to tobacco consumption and smoking habits, resulting in many rules and regulations imposed by different governments around the world. These regulations govern the consumption and marketing of smoking products, which can have a significant market impact.

In addition, more and more countries are banning smoking products, which can have a negative impact on the development of the market. Various countries' import and export bans on smoking products have also reduced the consumption of cigarettes and smoking accessories. Governments in countries like India and Austria have banned smoking in public places. In addition, some governments have enacted strict regulations for broadcasting smoking advertisements. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The smoking accessories market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smoking accessories market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smoking accessories market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smoking accessories market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smoking accessories market vendors.

The e-cigarette and vape market is projected to increase by USD 66.83 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.41% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (modular E-cigarette, next-generation products, rechargeable E-cigarette, and disposable E-cigarette), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Higher safety compared to other tobacco products is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The teeth whitening market is projected to increase by USD 1,166.84 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (whitening toothpaste, whitening strips, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ((North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing dental tourism is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Smoking Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,518.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled British American Tobacco Plc, Bull Brand Ltd., Chongz Ltd., Colibri, Curved Papers Inc., DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL LTD, Farman Handicrafts, GRAVITRON LLC, HBI International, House of Puff, Imperial Brands Plc, Jinlin HK Smoking Accessories Co. Ltd., MOONDUST PAPER PVT. LTD., North Eye Technology Pvt. Ltd., Rocky Patel Premium Cigars LLC, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Three Dots Scientific and Handicrafts, Univac Furncrafts Pvt. Ltd., Vorsicht Glas GmbH, and XL Enterprises Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

