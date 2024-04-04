The "Smylie Show" and Golf Insider Smylie Kaufman are coming to SportsGrid in multiyear agreement

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, Inc., the leading free ad-supported television network in the sports genre, has reached a long-term, multi-platform agreement with "The Smylie Show" a top golf podcast and streaming show as well as PGA Tour media personality, Smylie Kaufman. SportsGrid's addition of "The Smylie Show" to its growing portfolio supports the network's commitment to original and exclusive programming focusing on daily breaking news, datasets, wagering analysis, visualization graphics, and expert commentary to engage fans and sponsors globally. In addition, Smylie will be featured as the network's golf analyst, providing insider news and commentary of weekly pro golf events.

"The Smylie Show" will continue to produce weekly podcasts throughout the year, available twice weekly on the show's YouTube channel and all podcast platforms. Episodes will showcase Smylie's unique insight into the world of professional golf, long-form conversations with Tour pros, and coverage of golf's biggest events, including the Masters Tournament, U.S. Open, PGA Championship and the Open Championship. Starting April 10th, "The Smylie Show" will also be aired on the SportsGrid streaming video channel every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning in the seven o'clock hour as well as on the SportsGrid Radio Network Tuesdays and Thursdays in the seven o'clock morning and noon hours.

"Smylie Kaufman is a proven PGA Tour pro and television talent with the insider connections to drive viewership with his exclusive interviews, expert analysis and breaking news. 'The Smylie Show' will be the centerpiece of SportsGrid's programming commitment to our dynamic and engaging podcast platform to reach sports fans across a multimedia streaming platform," said Lou Maione, President and Founder of SportsGrid, Inc.

"I could not be more thrilled about where we're heading with SportsGrid. I'm very excited to work with this great team and am confident we'll be able to grow the show through this partnership." said Smylie Kaufman.

To kick off the partnership, the Smylie Show will be on location in Augusta, Ga. during Masters week, recording previews, recaps, and interviews with celebrity guests.

Smylie Kaufman's expertise and insider access coupled with SportsGrid's innovative approach to broadcasting will deliver an unparalleled experience for fans, sponsors, and stakeholders alike. SportsGrid has experienced considerable growth, including a 250% increase in hours of viewing on Super Bowl Sunday.

About SportsGrid, Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is a multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid FAST Video Network, SportsGrid Radio Network, SportsGrid.com, mobile applications, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real-time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

