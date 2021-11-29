The Snow Legal Group Announces Expansion to Georgia

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Snow Legal Group, one of the leading criminal and personal injury firms in the Southeast, today announced that it is expanding to Georgia. The firm's managing partner, Attorney Kenneth D. Snow, is now licensed to practice law in the state of Georgia and began serving Georgia clients in November.

Although the firm currently has offices in North Carolina and South Carolina, this expansion allows the law firm to broaden its reach beyond the Carolinas to provide additional access to legal counsel for those fighting serious criminal and personal injury cases in Georgia.

"Increasing client demand continues to drive our firm's strategic growth and expanding to Georgia was a natural next step as we continue to grow," explained Attorney Snow. "This marks a new chapter for our firm and we look forward to helping more clients fight for the justice they deserve."

The Snow Legal Group has built a reputation for taking on serious criminal cases and complex personal injury cases. The law firm has fought for – and won – not guilty verdicts in dozens of high-profile cases, including a number of murder cases across the Carolinas. Georgia residents interested in pursuing legal counsel can reach out to The Snow Legal Group for a free virtual consultation online at https://snowlegal.com/ or by calling (704) 358-0026.

The firm recently rolled out a new, innovative payment-financing option to allow more clients the ability to finance legal representation. Financing options provide flexibility that clients desire by offering multiple ways to pay for legal services.

"Our clients are often losing sleep because of their legal situations," says Attorney Snow. "They're worried about how it will affect their lives, their families, their employment and education opportunities as well as their futures. These issues hang over their lives, constantly – and this kind of financing allows them flexibility in paying for their legal services – allowing them to focus on their futures."

