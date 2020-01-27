The Snowbunny Empire Announces Upcoming Release of New Single 'Daddy's Little Girl' From Breakout Rap Artist

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Snowbunny Empire (https://snowbunnyempire.com/) recently announced that rap musician "The Snowbunny" would be releasing her newest single on February 7, 2020, for all major digital musical platforms. The single is a sultry exploration of femininity and strength in a world rigged against female autonomy. The Snowbunny will follow the release of "Daddy's Little Girl" with other studio tracks, in addition to future live performances. Samples of the single and other tracks are available HERE.

Artwork The Snowbunny

"The road leading to my musical career has been long and difficult," said The Snowbunny. "But that's true of any female artist, right? Because in this business, female rap artists have to walk a little farther, work a little harder, sing a little better, and wait a little longer to get a break. We're working in an industry that often praises and makes money directly from the degradation of women; so that's just how the game is played in a man's world. 'Daddy's Little Girl' represents and explores a lot of my thoughts and feelings about this and other issues that women have to face. How we often have to wear two or more masks to make it: a strong leader, a sexy role model, a vicious competitor, a demure partner, or sometimes: the sweet and innocent daddy's little girl. Learning how to play different parts is just how women have adapted to survive in a world that is far less than fair."

The Snowbunny: The Musical Art of Rebecka M. Hunt

The Snowbunny is the studio moniker behind the work of Chicago-based Rebecka Hunt, a musician and songwriter who has always been a passionate and creative artist. Her sound is an amalgamation of multiple influences, from hip-hop and pop, 70s hits to drill. She has the ability to memorize any song she is interested in, and using her other unique talents, Rebecka strives to convey her story and share her passion with her fans – and ultimately, the world.

"I've always tried to be a good person, someone who can look at herself in the mirror with a clear conscience," said Rebecka. "That's at the heart of our struggle to make it, don't you think? Sure, we all want the best things in life: a great job, money, cars, no bills, a big house, and the ability to take care of our kids. But at the center of all that is the daily struggle to be comfortable with who we are as individuals, to be secure in our own skin. That's what art and music are for: to help each other in this struggle. We share our stories, essentially saying: 'I know where you're coming from, because I've been through it too. Let's look at that together.' And doing so, we make connections with each other. That's part of what I'm trying to do with my music."

When not making musical art, Rebecka tries to improve her community and her world by giving back. Whether she is standing up for the homeless, or donating to the Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago, Rebecka always believed that social change is something you do, not just something you talk about. Her life stands testament to the power of turning a corner and changing for the better.

Learn more about The Snowbunny, her life and her art, HERE. For more information on appearances and upcoming music, follow The Snowbunny on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat.

