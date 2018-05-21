The So Cal Group Garners National Sales Honors for Outstanding Work

The company, which earned this recognition throughout 2017 and in previous years as well, led the pack in both sales statistics and quality achieved when measured against other eligible companies representing the same client. The So Cal Group continues to excel, garnering national sales recognition for both quarterly and yearly excellence as a top performing sales organization.

President Tedford Picha praised his team's dedication, saying, "It is exciting for us to receive this award again for our ongoing excellence on behalf of the client, and we will continue to provide superior results while exceeding both client and customer expectations."

The So Cal Group uses proven, personalized sales and marketing methods to acquire and retain loyal customers for the client. As a recognized leader in outsourced customer acquisition, The So Cal Group provides stellar service with professionalism and integrity for clients desirous of expansion. In addition, the company offers its team of talented sales professionals an award-winning training program.

At The So Cal Group, giving back to the community is very important, as evidenced by the company's support of the Susan J. Komen Foundation, Operation Smile, and The Boys and Girls Club of Venice.

About the So Cal Group

The So Cal Group is an outsourced sales and marketing company headquartered in Torrance, California, specializing in sales solutions for respected client brands nationwide. Their motivated sales force works on behalf of the client to acquire new customers while retaining current ones, thus increasing the client's brand awareness in the market. For more information, call 424.558.8308 or visit http://www.socalgroupinc.com.

