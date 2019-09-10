The Soaring Global FinTech Payments Market to Be Worth $10.1 Trillion by 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report from Adapt Insights, the global fin-tech payments market should reach $10.1 trillion by 2024 from $4.8 trillion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% for the period of 2019 to 2024.

View Full Report Here: Global FinTech Payments Market 2019-2024

Adapt Insights

Report Includes

28 data tables and 12 additional tables.

An overview of the global market for fintech and discussion of investment structure, innovation, ideology and technology within the industry.

Analysis of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the five-year period through 2024.

Knowledge about recent and expected future developments in the fintech field, their market impact and their implications for the financial services industry.

Information on how fintech will enhance as well as disrupt the traditional financial markets through the provision of innovative, streamlined products and services.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Baixin Bank , Fidor Bank, Monese, Affirm Inc., Amazon Pay, PayPal Inc., Paytm, Friendsurance, Anodot and GoodData.

Check Detailed Description & Table of Content Here: Global FinTech Payments Market 2019-2024

Report Scope

The report focuses on the following categories of fintech products and services, their developers/providers and users:

Consumer banking

Lending and financing

Payments

Financial planning, investments and wealth management

Insurance

Regulation

Data analytics

Analyst Credentials

Andrew McWilliams spent more than 25 years as a consultant with Ernst & Young, McKinsey & Company and A.T. Kearny. He has been covering myriad technology categories for more than 15 years. McWilliams has a BA from Princeton University and an MA from Harvard University. He has worked in more than 40 countries and he resides in the greater Boston area.

Request Sample or Inquire Here: Global FinTech Payments Market 2019-2024

Contact :

Email : info@adaptinsights.com

Phone : +1 760 284-3355

Related Images

payment-terminal.png

Payment Terminal

SOURCE Adapt Insights