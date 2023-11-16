The Social Impact Fund Releases its 10-Year Impact Report Highlighting the Power of Emerging Changemakers in Advancing Philanthropy

News provided by

Social Impact Fund

16 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

After a decade of experience, SIF highlights its ability to accelerate philanthropy with its fiscal sponsorship model, to help people do good, better!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Impact Fund (SIF), a leading social impact sponsor to Hollywood and beyond, today released its 10-Year Impact Report, showcasing the organization's achievements in engaging individuals and organizations to create positive change. The report highlights the transformative role of fiscal sponsorship to foster an easier and more impactful philanthropic landscape, and details its incredible success over the past decade.

"SIF's 10-Year Impact Report is a testament to the incredible journey we have traveled over the past decade, our growth from a small nonprofit startup, to a reliable and trusted resource for diverse change makers and impact leaders," said Craig Cichy, Executive Director of SIF. "Since our inception, SIF has sponsored over 60 charitable initiatives and donor advised funds, which have collectively raised over $80 million in charitable funds, and we have awarded over 400 grants on behalf of our partners, amounting to $20 million to leading nonprofit organizations around the world."

Covering a wide spectrum of issue areas, SIF works with top industry changemakers, including John Legend, Ryan Reynolds, Kerry Washington, will.I.am, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Lily Collins, Bradley Cooper, The Kid Laroi, Tobey Maguire, Rosario Dawson, Chris Powell, Talia and Armani Jackson, Lilly Singh, among many others.

As SIF looks towards the future, it remains committed to making philanthropy efficient and accessible in even greater ways. "We are particularly proud to work with young and passionate changemakers, who are shaping the future of philanthropy with their innovative ideas and unwavering commitment to social justice," said Cichy, "The future of philanthropy is in the hands of youth and we are committed to supporting their efforts and leaning into the use of social media platforms to accelerate their impact."

To view SIF's 10-Year Impact Report, please visit click here.

About the Social Impact Fund
Founded in 2013, the Social Impact Fund's (SIF) mission is to inspire efficient and accessible philanthropy. We engage with change-making leaders in the entertainment and creative communities, and beyond, to accelerate their social impact. By removing the common administrative burdens to "doing good," SIF accelerates philanthropy by supporting an exciting and diverse network of social change makers through models of fiscal sponsorship. In August 2023, SIF was named as Philanthropic Organization of the Year by The Hollywood Reporter.

SOURCE Social Impact Fund

Also from this source

The Social Impact Fund Celebrates its 10th Anniversary as it is named 2023 Philanthropic Organization of the Year by The Hollywood Reporter

The Social Impact Fund (SIF), a leading social impact fiscal sponsor, celebrated its 10th Anniversary with an event at Citizen News in Los Angeles....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.