The Social Justice Law Collective, PL and Bennett & Bennett: If You Received One or More Phone Calls Relating to the Marketing of Vivint Solar's Energy Products and Services, You Might Be Entitled to Receive a Cash Payment From a Class Action Lawsuit. This Class Action May Affect Your Rights.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social Justice Law Collective, PL and Bennett & Bennett announce that a settlement has been reached in an alleged class action lawsuit about whether third parties marketed solar energy products and services on behalf of Vivint Solar and placed telephone calls to individuals without prior consent in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA"). Vivint Solar denies the allegations and maintains that it has strong, meritorious defenses to the claims, and no determination has been made on the merits of any claims.

Subject to final approval by the Court, the settlement provides that Vivint Solar will pay $975,000 into a Settlement Fund from which eligible Settlement Class Members may receive a single cash payment. The Settlement Fund will also cover administrative fees, requested attorneys' fees equal to one-third of the Settlement Fund ($325,000), and a requested incentive award of up to $20,000 to the Class Representative. The Settlement Fund will be divided and distributed equally – sometimes referred to as "pro rata" – to all Settlement Class Members who submit a valid Claim Form, after deducting the fees and expenses described above. Additional information regarding the Settlement Fund and the potential relief per claimant may be found at the Settlement Website linked below.

Settlement Class Members who are eligible and wish to receive a payment may mail a Claim Form to the Settlement Administrator or submit a Claim Form electronically on the Settlement Website: www.VivintSolarTCPASettlement.com. The deadline to submit a Claim is February 21, 2020. Additional information regarding potential Settlement Class Members' rights and options, and the deadlines for submitting Claim Forms, opting out of the settlement, or submitting objections, may be found at the Settlement Website linked below.

For more information, visit www.VivintSolarTCPASettlement.com .

Darrell Rogers, et al. v. Vivint Solar, Inc., et al. United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Case No. 1:18-cv-01567.

SOURCE The Social Justice Law Collective, PL and Bennett & Bennett