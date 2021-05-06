The Social Plus Acquires irevu, Expanding Marcom SaaS Offerings

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social Plus Unlimited (TSPU), a series of The Social Plus Holding, is excited to announce the acquisition of irevu.com. The acquisition was closed on April 22 for an undisclosed amount.

irevu is a leading online reputation management SaaS solution that helps local businesses grow their online reviews, simplifies management of reviews, and offers reputation marketing tools.

The Social Plus Unlimited

"I'm confident that The Social Plus is the right company to move irevu forward and a great expansion fit into their existing business model," said Jeremy Lessaris, Founder and former CEO of irevu. "I'm excited about their plans for continued development and growth of the application as well as the addition of full-service offerings."

The Social Plus, the sister company of TSPU, is a leading custom software development agency with a focus on ERP systems, third-party integrations, financial, automotive, and retail sectors. The acquisition is a larger part of the TSPU strategic growth initiatives with a focus on expanded local marketing service offerings. Over the past 9 years, TSPU has been in development of MyDev.com, a platform aimed to meet the rising voice-of-customer demands.

"Our acquisition of the irevu.com platform brings us one step closer to accomplishing our goals with MyDev.com. We believe irevu is a great fit into our expanded marcom tools and services," said Ornis Mala, Founder and CEO of The Social Plus. "We are committed to the success and continued growth of irevu's product and enhancement of services."

To learn more about irevu, visit www.irevu.com

To learn more about The Social Plus, visit their website at www.thesocialplus.com

