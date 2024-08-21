The SocialFi Yay! Announces Staking Campaign to Propel its Ecosystem Growth

Yay! accelerates the expansion of its ecosystem, first partnering with StakeStone

TOKYO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yay!, a leader in the future of SocialFi, today announced the launch of the "Yay! Staking Campaign" on August 28 at 9 a.m. ET, designed to fortify the foundation of the Yay! Web3 ecosystem.

Yay! Staking Campaign

Since its launch in January 2020, Yay! has connected over 9 million people through shared interests. Yay! now plans to expand its token economy both within and beyond the platform using new web3 features. The upcoming features will introduce four tokens: "YAY" (governance token), "EMPL" (utility token), "Yay! Genesis" (NFT for creators of Pals), and "Yay! Pal" (NFT for play-to-earn). Genesis holders will play a crucial role in the ecosystem by supplying Pals in Yay!

Yay! is planning multiple airdrop campaigns to engage and reward its community. Today, an overview website for Staking Campaign and Airdrop has been published. Through the campaigns, Yay! aims to gather dedicated supporters to help build and strengthen the Yay! ecosystem.

Staking Campaign Website: https://portal.yay.space/stake

Airdrop Website: https://portal.yay.space/airdrop

Staking Campaign Overview

The Yay! Staking Campaign allows participants to earn various rewards, including protocol points, yields, Yay! Gold, and ???? points, based on the amount and duration of their staking. By inviting acquaintances, both the referrer and the invitee can earn additional rewards. Referral links are tied to wallets to connect to Yay! user accounts as future options. More vaults will be added gradually with different points and rewards.

Start Date: August 28, 2024, at 9 a.m. ET

Participation Method:

Participants can start staking on the Yay! Dashboard (to be open on the Campaign website)

By inviting acquaintances through a referral link, both the referrer and the invitee can earn additional rewards.

Rewards:

Based on the staking amount and duration, participants can earn: Yay! Gold ???? points (details to be revealed later) Protocol (Vault Partners) points

Additional rewards are available for referrals.

Campaign Remarks:

The total staking amount limit has been set for the initial phase. However, the total amount could be changed depending on the staking situation.

Unstaking will reset ???? points to zero, but Yay! Gold. Unstaking will stop Yay! Gold but already earned Yay! Gold will remain unaffected.

Lock-up conditions and the impact on points upon unlocking may vary depending on the protocol, thus please check each protocol's regulations before unstaking.

As for StakeStone, the stakers will be able to earn Yay! Gold, ???? points, StakeStone points, EigenLayer points, Symbiotic points, and Mellow points. Stakers will receive 2x STONE-W1 points by staking ETH to StakeStone through Yay! Dashboard.

to StakeStone through Yay! Dashboard. As for StakeStone, unstaking may take up to about 7 - 10 days to be reflected on Yay! dashboard.

Future Plans:

More staking vaults will be added gradually.

Different vaults will offer varying points and rewards.

Yay! Vault Partner: StakeStone

Yay! will be able to successfully launch the Staking Campaign in collaboration with our vault partners. The Yay! Staking Campaign allows stakers to select vault partners directly from the Yay! Dashboard, with these trusted partners managing the assets.

About StakeStone

StakeStone is an omnichain liquidity asset protocol building an adaptive staking network for liquid ETH/BTC. Through its yield-bearing asset, STONE/STONEBTC, it allows for asset staking beyond the traditional consensus layer. It is fully decentralized, has multi-underlying asset compatibility, automatic yield optimization, and maximizes capital efficiency for the crypto space. StakeStone is dedicated to establishing new standards for liquid assets and enhancing liquidity distribution to earn widespread user trust and adoption.

Website: https://linktr.ee/stakestone

Official X : @Stake_Stone

About Yay!

With the mission of "Building Community with Science," nanameue operates Yay!, the virtual world of interconnected interests. Since January 2020, Yay! has been providing a place everyone can belong to more than 9 million users. Its users connect based on shared interests, manage their smaller communities, and enjoy chatting on group calls while playing their favorite video games. With the circle feature, currently over 100K community groups are created. Next, Yay! aims to realize the future of SocialFi by creating a token-based economy.

Yay! Official Website (web version): https://portal.yay.space/en

Download: https://yay.onelink.me/jqva/press

X Official Account Yay! Global (@Yay_Global) https://x.com/Yay_Global

