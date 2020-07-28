The Socially Inspired Investor digest/podcast launched

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasons of Advice Wealth Management, a pioneer in environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, has added a new resource for those who want to make better informed choices with how they deploy their funds.

The Socially Inspired Investor Digest, a distillation of informed current thinking on the topic, is written to provide the average investor practical ESG information. The accompanying monthly podcast, The Socially Inspired Investor, presents in-depth interviews with ESG thought leaders. Both the podcast and the digest are offered without cost. To subscribe, visit SociallyInspiredInvestor.com.

"Our mission is to present practical education and insights to help our readers develop their socially inspired investment portfolio and ultimately make ESG an important part of their investment strategy," says Seasons of Advice Founding Partner Charles Hamowy, who curates the newsletter, noting that the present moment is an ideal time to focus on ESG investing.

Established in 1990, Seasons of Advice Wealth Management is a New York-based financial planning and investment management firm providing a fiduciary level of care to its clients. With almost $700 million under management, it facilitates socially inspired investment through its Stewardship Personal Value Portfolios. Seasons of Advice also offers traditional vehicles, through which investors' personal concerns can be interwoven.

