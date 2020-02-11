The Society for Healthcare Organization Procurement Professionals (SHOPP) Announces their Inaugural Symposium in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Healthcare Organization Procurement Professionals (SHOPP) announces their inaugural symposium, May 5th to May 7th in Las Vegas.

Various panels, keynotes and breakout sessions will focus on advancing the support of data-driven, ethical evaluation of products and solutions that achieve meaningful and financially responsible healthcare outcomes in our nation's healthcare industry. This symposium will empower procurement professionals to institute and advocate for value-based principles that improve patient care, maintain the integrity of the healthcare continuum and achieve efficient and cost-effective goals.

"Up till now, there have been no conferences or seminars that tackle these issues head on. The procurement professional is in the perfect position to address the tensions between financial and clinical leadership but needs a much deeper understanding to do so. This is the vacuum that SHOPP seeks to fill," says Josh Silverberg, cofounder of the Society.

Nationally renowned speakers will address these topics and more:

Embracing Change - 20/20 Perspectives for the Procurement Professional

SNF VBP, PDPM and Five-Star: The Impact of Your Procurement Decisions

Turning Tensions into Tangibles – Bridging the Gap between Clinical and Financial Leadership

The Compliance Mandate

Technology, Reporting & Data Analytics

Vertical integration of Healthcare and the Role of the Procurement Professional

When is Outsourcing Right for You?

From Rebates to Anti-Kickback, does a GPO always make sense?

"I'm honored to be speaking at this event," shared Steven Littlehale, Chief Innovation Officer at Zimmet Healthcare Services Group. "Having spent my career seeing how uninformed procurement decisions negatively impact both care and, ultimately, the bottom line…it's refreshing to see SHOPP tackle this head on."

To learn more about SHOPP's Symposium, go to www.shopp.org/events

About SHOPP: SHOPP.org was created by purchasing professionals spearheaded by Josh Silverberg, with the support of over 100 procurement professionals representing over 1,500 post-acute care healthcare facilities. SHOPP is fully independent, unaffiliated and open to all stakeholders in the procurement process.

Josh Silverberg

SHOPP

SHOPP.org

877-267-4677

Jsilverberg@SHOPP.org

SOURCE SHOPP.org

Related Links

http://www.shopp.org

