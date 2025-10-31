The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Announces Late-Breaking Abstracts and Press Briefing Presented at its 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) received over 1,300 abstract submissions in 2025, and has announced titles and authors for the accepted Late-breaking Abstracts (LBA). Late-breaking Abstracts contain late-breaking data from interventional clinical trials in humans. The abstracts will be presented at SITC's upcoming 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs taking place Nov. 5–9, 2025, in National Harbor, MD and virtually.

SITC also invites you to attend the virtual press briefing of the society's 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting (SITC 2025) beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.

The abstracts selected for the press briefing represent an array of the top advances in cancer immunotherapy research. Data shared during the press briefing may be embargoed to a later date and time during the Annual Meeting and that information will be shared during the presentation. For more information, please review the SITC 2025 Media Policy.

The schedule of presentations and press briefing presenters are listed in order below:

Abstract #119: Endogenous retroviruses as tumor-specific antigens in clear cell renal cell carcinoma: A new avenue for immunotherapy Presenter: Qinqin Jiang, PhD – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute



Abstract #748: Tissue-of-origin determines immune cell heterogeneity and response to therapy via unique tumor cell-intrinsic factors Presenter: Jane Xie, BS – University of Pennsylvania



Abstract #1340: Lead-in therapy targeting PD1 and/or LAG3 distinguishes differential impacts upon the immune response in first-line treatment of metastatic melanoma Presenter: Lilit Karapetyan, MD – Moffitt Cancer Center



Abstract #366: Complete tumor regression of metastatic epithelial cancer following T cell receptor (TCR)-T cell therapy Presenter: Christian Hinrichs, MD – Rutgers



Abstract #1316: Initial monotherapy clinical activity of invikafusp alfa, a first-in-class TCR β-chain-targeted bifunctional antibody, in tissue-agnostic, TMB-H patients from STARt-001, a Phase 1/2 trial Presenter: Aurélien Marabelle, MD, PhD – Gustave Roussy & Paris Saclay University



Abstract #1318: Phase 1 Clinical Data Show FX-909, a First-in-Class Oral PPARG Inhibitor, Drives Immune Modulation and Pro-Inflammatory Cytokine Induction in IO-Experienced Patients with Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma Presenter: Matthew Milowsky, MD – University of North Carolina



Abstract #1325: SCOPE, an open label phase 2 parallel multi cohort clinical trial evaluating an off-the-shelf DNA plasmid vaccine in first line advanced melanoma combined with check point blockade - interim read-out Presenter: Nermeen Varawalla, MD, PhD, MBA – Scancell Ltd



Abstract #1348: Final Overall Survival Analysis of HARMONi-A Study Comparing Ivonescimab Plus Chemotherapy to Chemotherapy Alone in Patients With EGFR+ NSCLC Progressed on EGFR-TKI Treatment Presenter: Xiuning Le, MD, PhD – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center



ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Participating members of the media will have the opportunity to submit questions for up to three minutes following each presentation. To attend this press briefing, you must register as a member of the press for SITC 2025. To register, please visit https://www.sitcancer.org/2025/press/press-registration.

After registration is confirmed, you will receive instructions for the briefing. For more information regarding SITC 2025, please visit the Annual Meeting website at http://www.sitcancer.org/2025.

