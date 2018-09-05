The Society of Actuaries Extends Matching Gift Campaign for The Actuarial Foundation's Math Motivators Tutoring Program

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Actuarial Foundation is pleased to announce the extension of the Society of Actuaries (SOA) Matching Gift Campaign for Math Motivators. The SOA is the lead sponsor of the Math Motivators tutoring program and is matching its members' donations to the program (up to US$62,500) through the end of the 2018 SOA Annual Meeting & Exhibit on Oct. 17, 2018.

By extending the Math Motivators Matching Gift Campaign, SOA members continue to have the opportunity to give back to an award-winning program that is truly making a difference in helping to close the achievement gap: This summer, ASAE recognized The Actuarial Foundation with a Power of A Summit Award for its efforts to foster a more educated and successful society through Math Motivators.

The Math Motivators program pairs low-income high school students with volunteer tutors who include professional actuaries and college students majoring in actuarial science, mathematics or math education. The students served do not have access to tutoring or cannot afford it, so the Math Motivators program provides free math tutoring in these high schools. Donations will be used to grow and expand the Math Motivators program to more schools and communities in addition to providing the funding needed to administer the program, provide achievement-based awards and recognition for the students, and develop tutor training materials.

Math Motivators tutor Joe Finch, ASA, sees tremendous value in the program. "When I was in high school, I didn't have any exposure to the actuarial profession," Finch says. "But if I had a tutor come in once a week and they were an actuary, I would be able to figure out what an actuary was by asking them about it."

At the 2018 SOA Annual Meeting & Exhibit on Oct. 14–17, in Nashville, attendees will have the chance to learn more about Math Motivators and why their donations to the program matter. From Oct. 14–17, SOA members will also have a special opportunity to donate to the Math Motivators program via text message. SOA members can also donate to Math Motivators at any time at www.mathmotivators.org, and the SOA will make a matching gift.

For more information about the SOA Matching Gift Campaign for Math Motivators, please visit www.mathmotivators.org.

About The Actuarial Foundation



The Actuarial Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to changing lives through math education. Established in 1994, the mission of the Foundation is to enhance math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries. The Foundation's vision is an educated public in pursuit of a secure financial future. For more information, please visit www.actuarialfoundation.org.

About the SOA



With roots dating back to 1889, the Society of Actuaries (SOA) is the world's largest actuarial professional organization with more than 30,000 actuaries as members. Through research and education, the SOA's mission is to advance actuarial knowledge and to enhance the ability of actuaries to provide expert advice and relevant solutions for financial, business and societal challenges. The SOA's vision is for actuaries to be the leading professionals in the measurement and management of risk. www.SOA.org

