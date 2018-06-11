The Society Of Industrial And Office Realtors Announces New Membership Opportunity For Up And Coming Brokers

"SIOR is comprised of the best and most experienced professionals in commercial real estate," said Del Markward, SIOR's Global President. "It is our responsibility to pass on that knowledge to the next generation of brokers to ensure that, not only does SIOR continue to be the leading organization for office and industrial, but that our industry at-large continues to thrive. We were all new to this profession once, and we want to ensure that our Member Associates have the resources, guidance, and network that they need to succeed as early in their burgeoning careers as possible."

This new membership category, targeted at brokers with one to eight years of active engagement as a full-time professional in commercial real estate, will provide professional development, early career resources, networking, and opportunities to build business for brokers who are looking to earn their SIOR designation in the next six years.

In becoming an SIOR Member Associate, members will gain exposure to top-producing brokers while opening doors and creating business development opportunities, starting with a personal mentor from their local chapter. Along with distinguishing themselves from other young professionals by being affiliated with SIOR, Member Associates will also learn from relevant and timely education programs tailored specifically for the organization. This program will also help to prepare SIOR Member Associates for their application for their full SIOR Designation.

"The process of earning an SIOR designation is rigorous by design," continued Markward. "To earn this highly sought-after status, a broker must consistently meet Gross Fee Income requirements, close at least five transactions a year, and complete mandatory course work. By beginning this journey as an SIOR Member Associate, the applicant will have all of the tools they need to achieve their designation—chief among them, the support and guidance of their mentor."

Along with membership benefits provided by the SIOR organization, individual chapters offer their own benefits including business development, networking, educational programs, and professional development opportunities.

For more than 75 years, the SIOR designation has signified the highest standard among industrial and office professionals. Established in 1941, SIOR now extends to 48 chapters worldwide, consisting of nearly 3,200 members in more than 685 cities in 36 countries.

About the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR) represents the world's elite in industrial and office brokerage. SIORs are held to the highest standard by completing thorough requirements and proving excellence in securing successful transactions. They are the most trusted resource in commercial real estate. SIOR is more than a designation, it's a symbol of excellence. It's a reflection of a global network of more than 3,000 industry leaders driven by camaraderie and innovation. SIORs value the power that comes with building relationships and sharing ideas that are on the leading edge of the industry. For more information, visit sior.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-society-of-industrial-and-office-realtors-announces-new-membership-opportunity-for-up-and-coming-brokers-300662683.html

SOURCE Society of Industrial and Office Realtors

Related Links

http://www.sior.com

