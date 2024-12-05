The Society of Interventional Radiology announces its new chief executive officer

Eve Lee to join SIR on Jan. 27, 2025

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) is pleased to announce that Eve Lee, MBA, CAE, will join the organization on Jan. 27, 2025, as its new chief executive officer.

In this role, Ms. Lee will advance SIR's advocacy, education and policy mission to strengthen and support the practice of interventional radiology and ensure patient access to minimally invasive, image-guided therapies. She will also work to advance the goals of SIR Foundation as they pertain to research and fundraising.

"I am thrilled and honored to join SIR as it begins its 50th anniversary year," said Ms. Lee. "I look forward to building upon SIR's strong foundation of advocacy, education and research to ensure greater access to interventional radiology care around the world."

Ms. Lee joins SIR from the American Orthotic and Prosthetic Association (AOPA) where she served as its executive director. At AOPA, she championed patient access to care, spearheaded evidence-based advocacy, formed strategic collaborations, fostered global outreach efforts and strengthened AOPA's role as a leading voice in healthcare policy. Before AOPA, she led the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) as its executive director. Under her leadership, SHEA became a recognized leader in infection prevention and public health policy, collaborating with agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to tackle pressing healthcare challenges.

"We are excited to welcome Eve Lee to SIR at this pivotal moment in our history," said SIR President Robert J. Lewandowski, MD, FSIR. "SIR's leadership is confident her experience as a champion of patient access to care, evidence-based medicine and public health policy will help SIR reach new heights and make our next 50 years as transformative as the first."

Ms. Lee holds an MBA from the University of Maryland Global Campus, a certificate in higher education teaching from Harvard University and an undergraduate degree in political science from Randolph-Macon College.

About the Society of Interventional Radiology

The Society of Interventional Radiology is a nonprofit, professional medical society representing more than 8,000 practicing interventional radiology physicians, trainees, students, scientists and clinical associates, dedicated to improving patient care through the limitless potential of image-guided therapies. SIR's members work in a variety of settings and at different professional levels—from medical students and residents to university faculty and private practice physicians. Visit sirweb.org.

About the Society of Interventional Radiology Foundation

SIR Foundation is a scientific foundation dedicated to fostering research and education in interventional radiology for the purposes of advancing scientific knowledge, increasing the number of skilled investigators in interventional radiology and developing innovative therapies that lead to improved patient care and quality of life. Visit sirfoundation.org.

SOURCE Society of Interventional Radiology