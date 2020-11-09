The Society of Interventional Radiology announces Keith M. Hume as its new executive director

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Interventional Radiology is pleased to announce that Keith M. Hume will join the organization on Jan. 15, 2021, as its new executive director.

In this role, Mr. Hume will advance SIR's advocacy, education and policy mission to strengthen and support the practice of interventional radiology and ensure patient access to minimally invasive, image-guided therapies.

"I am honored to join SIR at this exciting time as IR continues to cement its status as a primary specialty and build a brighter future for patients through minimally invasive medicine," said Mr. Hume. "Today's changing healthcare environment presents a variety of new opportunities. I look forward to working with SIR's physician-volunteers, members and staff to advance the interventional radiology specialty by transforming the way SIR educates its members and patients, fostering scientific research and innovation, and increasing cross-specialty collaboration."

Mr. Hume has a deep-rooted history in IR research, having previously served as SIR Foundation's executive director from 2003–2008. He brings nearly two decades of executive experience in the healthcare association sector driving strategic program development, regulatory advocacy, organizational growth as well as creating sustaining strategic partnerships with healthcare stakeholders.

Mr. Hume rejoins SIR following 13 years at the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the Plastic Surgery Foundation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keith Hume back to SIR," said SIR President Michael D. Dake, MD, FSIR. "His understanding of IR, coupled with his passion for research, quality and education, will take SIR to new heights as we look forward to transforming IR education, launching our new VIRTEX registry, and growing our research grants and quality improvement programs."

Mr. Hume holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of William and Mary and a Master of Arts degree where he focused on autonomic and cardiovascular regulation from the University of Georgia.

About the Society of Interventional Radiology

The Society of Interventional Radiology is a nonprofit, professional medical society representing more than 8,000 practicing interventional radiology physicians, trainees, students, scientists and clinical associates, dedicated to improving patient care through the limitless potential of image-guided therapies. SIR's members work in a variety of settings and at different professional levels—from medical students and residents to university faculty and private practice physicians. Visit sirweb.org.

SOURCE Society of Interventional Radiology

Related Links

http://www.sirweb.org

