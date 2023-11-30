'The Society of Phlegm Mass Syndrome' Successfully Concludes 7th Regular Academic Conference

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Phlegm Mass Syndrome (President Seohyeong Choi) announced the successful completion of its 7th regular academic conference on November 26 at the Hallym University of Graduate Studies in Seoul, Korea.

The theme of the conference was 'Reflux and Digestive Diseases and Treatment', and the lectures were as follows: ▲ Utilization of Ultrasound Diagnostics in the Treatment of Digestive Diseases (Dr. Handeok Song, Director of the Kyungheehansong Korean Medicine Clinic) ▲ Gastrointestinal Functional Testing and Evaluation: Utilization of Electrogastrography and Gastrointestinal Ultrasound (Director of the Family Medicine Department, Gangnam Weedahm Korean Medicine Hospital) ▲ Association of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease with Heart Disease (Director of the Weedahm Korean Medicine Hospital).

On the day, Dr. Seohyeong Choi, President of the Society, emphasized that the discovery of 'phlegm mass syndrome' is not only the identification of a new form of gastrointestinal disease that causes the stomach to harden like a stone, but also the proof of 'phlegm toxin', which is the source of all diseases mentioned in Korean Medicine, through more than 400,000 clinical cases. He also said that 'phlegm mass syndrome' will make Korean medicine the best medicine in the future by offering an alternative to the limitations of modern medicine, which often fails to cure the underlying disease with symptomatic treatment.

Through the lecture, the latest views on diagnosing gastrointestinal diseases were introduced, and the connection between reflux and heart disease, which had not been known until now, was presented, drawing enthusiastic interest and response from the 80 participating doctors of Korean medicine, specialists, public health doctors of Korean medicine, and Korean medicine students.

Meanwhile, The Society of Phlegm Mass Syndrome is an official society of the Society of Korean Medicine with more than 250 members, led by President Dr. Seohyeong Choi, who first developed the disease 'phlegm mass syndrome'. Officials from The Society of Phlegm Mass Syndrome said that they plan to conduct various academic activities with the goal of standardizing, scientizing, and globalizing 'phlegm mass syndrome'.

SOURCE The Society of Phlegm Mass Syndrome

