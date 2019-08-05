The Sock Spot Smart Vending - An Evolution in Retail

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sock Spot, novelty sock retailer has launched its first of several automated retail units at Westfield San Francisco Centre. The unit which is located by the Powell/Market Street Bart entrance of the concourse level at the shopping mall, features a selection of over 40 pairs of novelty socks, specialized to the shoppers of the San Francisco area.

Staying true to its motto which is "Change Your Socks…Change the World" The Sock Spot's CEO, Ben Williams, seeks to find ways to think outside of the box when it comes to selling fun socks. Ben Williams' perspective on the launch "To me, this represents something in retail that hasn't been done. An evolution that allows a small online startup to expand the reach of our brand, deliver a unique, online-esque experience to brick and mortar, and use our wealth of digital knowledge to specialize the assortment."

While at first glance this may seem like just a vending machine, The Sock Spot automated retail unit has and will continue to distance itself from the spiral candy dispensers of yesterday. Ben Williams on the unit, "The machine is definitely a change from vending machines that people know. It is 100% touchscreen and 100% cashless, accepting mobile payment and credit cards. It has an add-to-cart feature so you can shop and purchase more than 1 pair at a time. As we proceed, the machine is going to keep evolving; adapting both its assortment and its interface to fit the people around it and offer a truly unique and interactive experience." The Sock Spot has partnered with Digital Media Vending International, DMVI, to bring the concept to life. (www.digitalmediavending.com).

The Sock Spot has been selling fun socks online for over 2 years at www.thesockspot.com, this new retail channel is an expansion under the same brand. "As these machines get going, we hope to bridge the gap between them and our online store into a single seamless experience. We are excited to see what the future holds for both the machines and our website as we do this."

This is the first unit, and The Sock Spot presence will continue to grow and expand "We think this could be everywhere. There are fun socks for everything nowadays, it's just about making the match with the person. This machine can do that, and we are excited to expand and get more fun socks to more fun people."

