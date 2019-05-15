NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The increasing demand for sodium chlorate in the US will drive the sodium chlorate market growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing demand for paper and paper products in the US is expected to fuel the growth of the market. As pulp and paper manufacturing companies mainly consumed sodium chlorate for producing chlorine oxide. Furthermore, in the mining industry, sodium chlorate is used as an oxidizing agent for the treatment of ore in the extraction of vanadium. Therefore, the growing need for treating vanadium ore will enhance the use of sodium chlorate during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the sodium chlorate market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.



Market Overview

Easy availability of raw materials

One of the growth drivers of the global sodium chlorate market is the easy availability of raw materials. The increasing demand for sodium chlorate in the production of paper and paper products and its growing consumption in end-user industries such as agriculture, mining, and chemical manufacturing will enhance the consumption of salt during the forecast period.

Problems related to sodium chlorate

One of the challenges in the growth of the global sodium chlorate market is the problems related to sodium chlorate. Health hazards from the use of sodium chlorate will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the sodium chlorate market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Factors such as the easy availability of raw materials coupled with the increasing demand for sodium chlorate in the US will provide considerable growth opportunities to the sodium chlorate market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



