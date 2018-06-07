NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodium silicate market expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% during forecast period



The sodium silicate market size is expected to grow from USD 8.91 billion in 2017 and reach USD 11.03 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2022. Sodium silicate is a non-toxic, non-flammable, and non-explosive chemical manufactured by combining silicon dioxide and sodium carbonate or sodium hydroxide. It is a strong alkaline chemical having a high pH ranging from 10 to 13. The growing demand for detergents globally and rising demand for precipitated silica from the rubber & tire industry are the major drivers for the sodium silicate market during the forecast period. Hazardous effects of sodium silicate and use of substitutes in certain applications may act as restraints for the sodium silicate market.



Liquid sodium silicate: fastest-growing form of sodium silicate

Liquid sodium silicate is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.The rising demand for this form in the detergents, precipitated silica, pulp & paper, and water treatment applications is expected to raise the consumption of this form of sodium silicate globally.



Moreover, the rising demand for liquid detergents globally will make this form one of the most widely used sodium silicate form.



Asia Pacific estimated to be the fastest-growing market for sodium silicate

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for sodium silicate.This is associated with the increasing detergents production in the region.



China is projected to be the fastest-growing market for sodium silicate in Asia Pacific, followed by India and Japan. The increasing production of precipitated silica, construction materials, pulp & paper, and water treatment chemicals is driving the sodium silicate market in this region.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and subsegments and information gathered through secondary research.



The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 27%

• By Designation: Director Level – 21%, C level – 23%, and Others* – 56%

• By Region: Asia Pacific– 41%, Europe – 30%, North America – 16%, South America – 7%, and Middle East & Africa – 6%



Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenue, as of 2016: Tier 1 = >USD 500 million, Tier 2 = USD 100 million to USD 500 million and Tier 3 =



*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



The companies profiled in this market research report include PQ Corporation (US), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Nippon Chemical Industrial (Japan), BASF (Germany), Kiran Global Chem Limited (India), Sinchem Silica Gel (China), Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry (China), IQE Group (Spain), and CIECH (Poland).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the sodium silicate market on the basis of form, application, and region.The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the sodium silicate market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products, key strategies, expansions, acquisitions, mergers, and other recent developments associated with the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the sodium silicate market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of market sizes for the overall market and subsegments across verticals and regions.



2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



3. This report will help stakeholders understand the major competitors and gain insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes expansions, acquisitions, and mergers.



