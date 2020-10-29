The Softwood Lumber Board Welcomes Nick Milestone

WEST LINN, Ore., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) is excited to announce that Nick Milestone has joined the SLB to support its mission in the areas of strategic partnerships and adoption of mass timber construction in the United States. He is a veteran of the European and United Kingdom mass timber markets and the current chairman of the Timber Research and Development Trade Association (TRADA).

Nick Milestone joins the Softwood Lumber Board (SLB).

Milestone, most recently director of mass timber at Katerra, was also the director of offsite manufacturing at the William Hare Group and the managing director of B&K Structures, the largest mass timber construction business in the U.K.

"We are excited to have access to the experience and practical, on-site expertise that Nick brings with him," said Cees de Jager, SLB President and CEO. "His 35 years of construction experience, including 15 years in the mass timber space, will assist the SLB in more aggressively pursuing all wood and hybrid wood-and-steel building systems to the U.S. market at scale."

The Softwood Lumber Board is an industry-funded initiative established to promote the benefits and uses of softwood lumber products in outdoor, residential, and non-residential construction and to increase demand for softwood lumber and appearance products. Through strategic investments in pro-wood communications, standards development, design and engineering assistance, research, demonstrations and partnerships, the organization seeks to make softwood lumber the preferred material choice from both an economic and an environmental standpoint.

Nick Milestone

