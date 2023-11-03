THE SOHAGI LAW GROUP NAMED "BEST LAW FIRM" BY BEST LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that it has been recognized by Best Lawyers® among the nation's elite law firms for 2024. This list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

"Rankings by Best Law Firms® are some of the most trusted nationwide classifications available for law firms," states the publisher. "Firms awarded in Best Law Firms are identified for their professional excellence with consistently positive feedback from clients and peers. Only 4% of firms in the United States are considered for a Best Law Firms ranking, highlighting each award's prestige."

The Sohagi Law Group's practice has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), housing, climate change and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The firm's attorneys provide constructive, practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, appointed elected officials. When necessary, they zealously defend lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently head mediation teams in settlement discussions.

For 2024, The Sohagi Law Group is nationally ranked "Tier 1" in land use and zoning law categories.

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

