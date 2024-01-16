The Sohagi Law Group's Margaret Sohagi, Nicole Gordon and R. Tyson Sohagi Recognized as 2024 Super Lawyers

News provided by

The Sohagi Law Group

16 Jan, 2024, 14:43 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced that all three of the firm's Partners, Nicole Gordon, R. Tyson Sohagi and Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list.

Annually, the lawyer rating service Super Lawyers recognizes no more than five percent of attorneys in each state. This honor highlights lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements and garnered substantial peer recognition. The selection process is rigorous and patented, involving a comprehensive statewide lawyer survey, an independent candidate evaluation, and specialized peer reviews within various practice areas.

Margaret Sohagi's practice for the last 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). She provides constructive, practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, appointed elected officials. When necessary, Ms. Sohagi zealously defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.

Nicole Gordon advises public agencies on complex environmental and land use matters at the administrative, trial, and appellate levels. She focuses her practice on complex issues and projects under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the federal and California Endangered Species Act (ESA), and Planning and Zoning Laws.

Tyson Sohagi's practice focuses upon environmental law, land use and planning law, the Coastal Act, the California Environmental Quality Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Public Trust Doctrine and election law. He received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from UC Berkeley that assists with SLG's review of issues involving complex legal and technical issues. Mr. Sohagi advises public clients on complex matters such as infrastructure projects (port facilities, airport facilities, rail facilities, and renewable energy), development projects (including housing, mixed use, retail, and entertainment), and land use plans.

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

SOURCE The Sohagi Law Group

Also from this source

THE SOHAGI LAW GROUP'S NICOLE GORDON AND TYSON SOHAGI RECOGNIZED AS LEADERS THRIVING IN THEIR 40S

Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that Partners Nicole Gordon and Tyson Sohagi have been named to the Los...

THE SOHAGI LAW GROUP NAMED "BEST LAW FIRM" BY BEST LAWYERS

Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that it has been recognized by Best Lawyers® among the nation's elite law...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.