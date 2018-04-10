The soil aerators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.

LONDON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The soil aerators market is estimated to be valued at USD 24.03 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 33.01 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018. The market is driven by the shrinking arable land, population growth & increase in demand for food, increase in net farm income due to mechanization, and a shift toward organic farming. Small and fragmented land holding restricting the usage of heavy farm equipment is the major restraint for the growth of this market.



Secondary tillage segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR.



The secondary tillage segment is estimated to dominate the market for soil aerators in 2018.It is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Improving the seedbed by finer crushing of the soil, conserving moisture & reducing evaporation, cutting crop residues & destroying weeds, and breaking soil lumps, and firming the top soil so that the seedbed is in a better condition for seeding and germination has been propelling the importance of soil aerators; this, in turn, is driving the market for soil aerators.



Asia Pacific set to lead the soil aerators market with the largest share in 2018.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the largest in 2018, owing to the rising urbanization and standard of living, an increase in footfall, overgrazing by livestock, the pressure exerted by heavy equipment, climatic conditions, strong government support through subsidies, and increased productivity requirements.The major factors driving the Asia Pacific market for soil aerators are the growth in farm mechanization levels, for both, the agricultural and non-agricultural sector, and reduced cost of production.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 and is driven by China, Japan, India, and Australia.

The breakdown of the primaries on the basis of company type, designation, and region, conducted during the research study, is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C Level: 25%, D Level: 30%, Others: 45%

• By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 30%, South America: 5%, and RoW: 15%



Key soil aerating service providing players include the following:

• Deere & Company (US)

• Alamo (US)

• AGCO Corporation (US)

• CNH Industrial (UK)

• Mahindra & Mahindra (India)

• Bucher Industry (Switzerland)

• Buhler Group (India)

• Evers Agro (Netherlands)



The key players in the soil aerators market adopted acquisitions as their key growth strategy to increase their market share and profits. Expansions and investments was the second most important growth strategy to be adopted by market players.



Research Coverage

The report analyzes the soil aerators market across different types of equipment and regions.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as mechanism, mode of operation, application, and region.



Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5373314



