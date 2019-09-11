The SoKO Diamond Cannabis Ball

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of SoKO have found a way to bring a luxury feel to the cannabis industry and beyond. Along with their high-quality products and fashion line of hemp clothing, they've shown they can stand above the rest. SoKO's founder's vision is to stand out among their competition by providing the consumer with quality, upscale products and events.

SoKO Diamond Ball Flyer

To celebrate this accomplishment, there will be the fifth annual SoKO Cannabis Ball, set to take place at the elegant Boulevard Hall at 4265 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, CA, 92105, on September 26. The event is not only expected to wow the audience but also to educate and inform on health benefits of using cannabis and health and wellness products. The event will include the following:

Hemp Clothing Runway Fashion Show

Diamond Dab Bar

CBD and THC infused culinary artistry tastings

Red Carpet Photo-shoots

Craft CBD and THC infused Cocktails and Specialty Cocktails prepared by master mixologist Product vendors and education

Live DJ and body painted models

Gift Bags filled with goodies and product samples

Event proceeds will go to the American Association For Lost Children (AAFLC), an awesome and unique charity that physically finds and rescues missing children, operating on tax-deductible donations. AAFLC spends months conducting hands-on investigations while traveling in and outside the country, performing surveillance and undercover work searching for and rescuing missing children.

Since the beginning, AAFLC has found and rescued over 135 missing children from places like Germany, Lebanon, South Korea, Mexico and across the United States.

Something Different

From their exquisite events to the packaging and branding make it obvious that SoKO has invested a lot of time and money into providing an excellent product to their customers.

"Social Responsibility is one of SoKO's core values and is the base of the brand's identity. We recognize that the philosophy of 'sustainable value' is at the heart of our management policies and our corporate conduct, which means that we have implemented a process to integrate social, environmental, ethical, human rights and consumer concerns into our business operations."

SoKO goes even further than most cannabis companies by being heavily involved in fashion and the arts. The SoKO Cannabis Ball showcases new designers and artists while featuring some of the best cannabis companies in Southern California. High-end cocktails and entertaining live music are provided to guests for an amazing experience.

Influential, innovative and progressive, SoKO is reinventing a wholly modern approach to the cannabis industry. Born out of a unique collaboration between artists, fashion and cannabis experts comes SoKO Cannabis Creations, representing the pinnacle of craftsmanship and unsurpassed in quality and attention to detail, further reinforcing SoKO's position as one of the world's most desirable cannabis brands.

For more information on the SoKO Brand and events, visit www.sokocanna.com or contact DavidH@sokocanna.com.

