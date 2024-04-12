The Sol Rhythmz Festival Brings African Diasporic Dance To Arizona State University

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Sol Rhythmz Dance Festival will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Arizona State University, (ASU) Tempe campus. This festival is part of the Sol Motion series, which is organized by the ASU Dance Department.

The free day-long festival will highlight the dance traditions of the Senegambia region and the emergence of the from within the diaspora, specifically looking at the Caribbean. As the latest addition to the Sol Motion series, Sol Rhythmz will take participants on a journey through dance from West Africa to the Caribbean and the Americas.

"As Arizona's demographic continues to diversify, we aim to have spaces in our communities where people of different backgrounds can see themselves reflected. What better way to do this than with something like dance, which is collaborative and naturally brings people together," says Festival Founder and ASU Assistant Professor of Dance Shola K. Roberts.

Sol Rhythmz aims to showcase the dances, people, cultures, and traditions that have been practiced and developed as a result of involuntary and voluntary migrations from West Africa to the Caribbean and the Americas.

"Participating in the Sol Rhythmz Festival will expose dancers to diverse styles, traditions, and artistic practices from around the world. It fosters a deeper understanding of different cultures, their histories, and the significance of dance within those communities," said ASU Assistant Director/Associate Professor of Dance Keith Thompson.

The day-long workshop featuring African Diaspora dance styles and a panel discussion has now created a trifecta of dance festival offerings not only for the ASU community but also for the local community. Previous events in the Sol Motion series have included Sol Power, a hip-hop dance festival, and Latin Sol, a Latin dance festival.

In addition to dance classes, other festival highlights include a panel discussion, a dance documentary screening, and local vendors. Event sponsors include The ASU School of Music, Dance Grenada Inc., and The Caribbean American Phoenix Carnival Cultural Organization of Arizona.

"Representation matters, accessibility matters, and to acknowledge the beauty in our diversity and our connections only makes us stronger. We are lucky to be able to present that through the art of dance," said Professor Roberts.

For more information on Sol Rhythmz, please visit www.asuevents.asu.edu and follow the Sol Rhythmz Dance Festival on social media.

SOURCE Arizona State University (ASU)