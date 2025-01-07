The SoLa Foundation announces a Los Angeles marathon team partnering with Walkgood and Keep it Run Hundred supporting Black and brown running communities and youth in South Los Angeles

The SoLa Foundation spearheads a Los Angeles marathon team partnering with WalkgoodLA and Keep it Run Hundred Post this

With running options for everyone who wants to support, there will be teams for a 5K race (3.1 miles) on March 15th , and a full marathon (26.2 miles) on March 16th . An inclusive marathon training plan, along with community support and events will be part of this running journey for the team.

Any runners in Los Angeles who would like to support this great cause can fill out an interest form here .

About SoLa Impact's Foundation

The SoLa Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit affiliate of SoLa Impact, aims to support the lives of South LA residents and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty by providing opportunities for education and economic mobility. SoLa's Technology and Entrepreneurship Center Powered by Riot Games is a state-of-the-art, first-of-its-kind center at the heart of South Central Los Angeles. SoLa provides the community with skills-based technology programming, as well as scholarships and career development opportunities for underinvested communities to ensure Black and brown Angelenos get increased access to jobs, mentorship, and placement in the most competitive fields of business. Learn more at www.thesolafoundation.org

About Walkgood LA

WalkGood LA is a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles focused on wellness and community healing. Its mission is to create accessible environments that promote holistic well-being through movement, art, and communal activities. Since its founding, WalkGood LA has offered various events, including yoga sessions for all skill levels, immersive sound baths for relaxation, and creative workshops encouraging personal growth and community engagement. Learn more at https://www.walkgoodla.org/

About Keep it Run Hundred

Founded in 2018 by Alrick "Butta" Augustine, Keep It Run Hundred is Inglewood's signature run club that invites the community of South Central to get active and find meaning through sport. As a historically Black neighborhood in Los Angeles, Inglewood's Keep It Run Hundred brings representation to the running space and champions people from all walks of life. See more at https://www.instagram.com/keepitrunhundred/

