The supportive government policies and regulations are contributing to the continuous solar photovoltaic services market growth during the forecast period. Numerous countries are effectively formulating policies for promoting the development of solar technologies. Governments across the globe are also introducing separate policies for different types of solar PV installations. As a result, government policies and investments have eventually transformed emerging economies into the leading global manufacturer and user of renewable energy technology. Analysts have predicted that the solar photovoltaic services market will register a CAGR of over 16% by 2023.



The declining costs of solar energy generation due to government initiatives and subsidies as well as competitive bidding processes have led to a significant increase in the number of solar PV panel installation across the globe.



The growing dependence on other alternative sources of energy such as wind and hydropower, which is a challenge for the growth of the solar industry and will affect the growth of the global solar PV services market adversely during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the solar photovoltaic services market during 2019-2023, view our report.



The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Several companies across the globe are focusing on offering solar panel cleaning drones and robots. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



