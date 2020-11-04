The Solar Sector Continues to Generate Powerful Returns Attracting Notable Investments

Large companies are expected to continue to invest heavily in the renewable energy sector. SinglePoint Inc. is well positioned to capitalize on its expanding footprint and to continue to capture market share and expand revenue base as Solar continues to grow.

According to The Daytona Beach News Journal Duke Energy Florida is looking at investing $1 Billion in solar energy. The article goes on to report, "If the program is approved, the company plans to invest about $1 billion in new solar power plants across the state during the next three years, Ana Gibbs, a Duke spokeswoman, said Wednesday."

In 2019 , Goldman Sachs reached a total of $4 Billion in investable money through its subsidiary Goldman Sachs Renewable Power. According to PV Magazine , Goldman Sachs can play an important role in the transition to renewable energy by partnering with clients to own and manage renewable energy projects that deliver clean energy. Goldman has already been very active in the renewable energy market having placed over $1.4 Billion in varying distributed generation solar assets in the United States.

Multiple companies including SolarEdge , First Solar , Sunrun , Tesla and SinglePoint have resumed growth in 2020 despite the effects of the pandemic and the future of solar appears to be very bright. Whether it's through subsidies, the overall cost of production, general conscious move towards renewable energy or a combination of all of them solar will continue to grow and be a top of mind investment opportunity for investors around the world.

