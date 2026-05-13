The Solubility Company and Persist AI Unveil Strategic Partnership to Enable Microgram-Level Formulation Development and Bridge the Data Gap in AI-Driven Drug Formulation

HELSINKI and SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solubility Company, the pioneer of ultra-low sample solubility measurement, and Persist AI, an AI-Driven automated Pharma Formulation Cloud Lab, today announced a strategic collaboration to launch the first fully automated SPA® platform (single particle analysis). The partnership aims to revolutionize preclinical development by combining high-precision, ultra-low-sample solubility measurement with automated wet-lab, and next generation predictive AI models for drug formulation.

Solving the Material Bottleneck

With up to 90% of pipeline drugs facing significant solubility challenges, data and predictive tools for preclinical solubility and bioavailability enhancement are becoming increasingly strategic. Obtaining accurate solubility datasets or actionable data at the earliest stages of discovery is, however, hindered by material scarcity.

The Solubility Company's SPA® platform has disrupted this bottleneck by enabling high-fidelity solubility measurement across the entire preclinical formulation space using a single milligram of sample. By integrating this technology into Persist AI's high-throughput robotic Cloud Lab, the collaboration will generate a feedback engine to fast-track promising assets to IND for cloud laboratory users.

A New Standard for Formulation ML

While today AI is transforming molecule discovery, the industry faces a critical data scarcity in physical chemistry. Most existing preclinical-relevant datasets are either too small, inconsistent, or lack the standardized annotation necessary for robust machine learning.

"The industry is in a data renaissance, with data-hungry AI only as good as the physical evidence it is trained on," said Dr. Sami Svanbäck, CEO of The Solubility Company. "By automating the SPA® platform, we are building a high-throughput engine for high-fidelity data."

"Our goal is to replace the traditional, slow-moving 'trial and error' approach with a high-velocity empirical augmented AI feedback loop," said Karthik Raman, CEO of Persist AI. "By integrating automated SPA® into our Cloud Lab, we are cutting months of repetitive downstream wet-lab experimentation by enabling scientists to derisk formulation upstream when they only have 1 milligram of material."

Key Outcomes of the Collaboration:

Automated SPA® Integration: Persist AI is engineering the robotics to integrate the SPA® Platform into its automated Cloud Lab infrastructure, allowing for ultra-low sample high-throughput solubility screening in preclinical vehicles.





Persist AI is engineering the robotics to integrate the SPA® Platform into its automated Cloud Lab infrastructure, allowing for ultra-low sample high-throughput solubility screening in preclinical vehicles. Fast-track to IND: Global pharma and biotech clients will get access to the automated SPA® Platform through the Cloud Lab to rapidly advance promising assets to dosable formulations.





Global pharma and biotech clients will get access to the automated SPA® Platform through the Cloud Lab to rapidly advance promising assets to dosable formulations. AI Model Co-Development: The Solubility Company and Persist will use non-proprietary high-fidelity datasets to co-develop advanced predictive AI models, specifically designed for novel modalities in preclinical relevant settings.

Strategic Implications for Biotech/Pharma

The collaboration represents a shift from empirical trial-and-error to a digital-first development cycle. The ability to generate thousands of data points at the milligram scale allows for the early identification of optimal delivery vehicles months earlier than previously possible.

Partners interested in pilot programs are encouraged to contact the respective business development offices.

About The Solubility Company Oy



The Solubility Company is a specialized technology company operating at the Discovery-Development interface, helping drug developers outline an optimized path from medicinal chemistry to the clinic. Our SPA® (Single Particle Analysis) platform allows for accurate measurement of solubility, dissolution, and various physicochemical properties (e.g., log P, pKa) using microscopic sample quantities to collect comprehensive characterization and formulation support data at the earliest stage. Removing the sample burden enables accelerated and derisked pipelines rooted in high quality experimental data. Our proprietary machine vision technology brings the advantage of microscopic sample consumption combined with speed and accuracy to the benefit of pharmaceutical research and development efforts. The Solubility Company's service laboratories serve drug developers globally.

About Persist AI

Persist AI is transforming pharmaceutical formulation development through its AI-driven robotic platform. The company develops three core technologies: high-throughput robotic experimentation that runs formulations faster than manual laboratories, low-sample workflows that use a fraction of the materials typically required, and predictive AI models for formulation design. Persist AI applies all three in-house to power its own Cloud Lab and also offers each as a standalone capability that can be deployed at a customer's site. Pharmaceutical partners can therefore access Persist AI's technology as a service through the Cloud Lab, or bring the same robotics, low-material methods, and AI models directly into their own facilities. Persist AI is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

SOURCE Persist AI Formulations