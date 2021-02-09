The Solution for Teachers Concerned about CDC's Recommendation to Reopen Schools is Clean Air, Sanitization, Authentic Medical-grade Masks, and COVID-19 Surveillance PCR Testing, Available from Fusion PPE

"We have been working with the Philadelphia Area Independent School Business Officers Association ( PAISBOA ) since summer 2020 to help prepare schools with the most critical PPE required in the classroom. Our guidance on the technology and products needed to limit COVID-19 has helped keep grades K-12 positivity rates under 1% even in areas with high percentages of cases," said Mark Rubino, Founder and President, Fusion PPE.

In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom, Fusion PPE offers competitive pricing on the most critical PPE for schools, including: surveillance pool and antigen testing; BYD level 2 single use surgical masks; BYD NIOSH-approved N95 respirator; Protective Health Gear (PHG) 5160 NIOSH-approved N95 respirator; KN95 masks; civil disposable masks; alcohol wipes; antibacterial wipes; hand pump sanitizer; face shields; hand sanitizing stations; air purifiers; and more available at www.FusionPPE.com.

"We are committed to supporting the safety of public and private schools along with colleges and universities. Given the CDC's newest recommendation that schools reopen immediately, we offer pricing academic institutions can afford to keep their air clean, classrooms sanitized, mask needs in full supply, and COVID-19 testing available in a timely and reliable manner. These services should not be privileges, they should be mandates, and we are here to help," continued Rubino.

Fusion PPE's products come in all quantities and in bulk. They are in-stock and ready to ship by ordering online at www.FusionPPE.com or by calling 1-800-991-5977. The company delivers genuine PPE to a growing consumer clientele, front liners, hospital workers, business owners, schools, and major league sports teams.

Fusion PPE is a division of Fusion Healthcare Solutions, LLC, an established surgical and healthcare supplier since 2009. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Fusion Healthcare Solutions

