The Solutions Brand of Optomi Professional Services Announces New President

Provalus Expands its Professional Services Offerings and Appoints New President

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomi Professional Services is pleased to announce the addition of Mike Keogh as President of its U.S.-based solutions brand, Provalus. An industry veteran, Mr. Keogh has extensive experience building and developing teams that grow and scale I.T. businesses for the benefit of employees, customers, and shareholders. Most recently Mike was President of the Americas division of a global I.T. company that grew from $32M to $2.3B at his exit.

As the managed services brand of Optomi Professional Services, Provalus serves Fortune-listed clients with dependable, quality and practical technology-related services while creating new jobs in rural communities. By employing high-aptitude Americans, especially veterans and their families, OPS is impacting local economies and revitalizing small towns. The job creation initiative is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on local communities over the next five years.

"When I first learned about the Provalus mission, I knew I had to be part of it. I know that I can help lead the team to realizing our mutual dream of building talent in rural America and helping people reach their full potential," commented Mike Keogh.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Keogh to the team as he applies his experience of growing companies exponentially to Provalus. Mike's passion for drawing out the best in people to help further their careers combined with his technical prowess make him an asset to the entire OPS family," commented Chuck Ruggiero, Chief Executive Officer of Optomi Professional Services.

Provalus specializes in professional services including Business Process Optimization, Infrastructure Operations (HD, IAM, NOC, SOC) and Application & ITO Support. In the last two years, the company has doubled in size, grown to 4 delivery centers, 1 satellite campus, has a client base spanning the Fortune 2000 and employs hundreds of rural Americans with a workforce currently comprised of 18% veterans, 56% women and with 28% diversity.

As Mr. Keogh takes on the responsibilities of Provalus President, former President Laura Chevalier will broaden her reach across the entire Optomi Professional Services family of brands. She will continue to drive growth within the Provalus and Optomi client partnerships as she builds upon the professional services offerings. Laura's focus will be on the continued growth and expansion within the firms' support of the Fortune 500 client base. She will also expand vendor relationships as well as participate in speaking engagements during notable industry events.

Optomi Professional Services is a 100% U.S.- based firm dedicated to partnering with clients to fuel critical technology initiatives. We propel our clients' success through our unique services and a heart for giving back.

ABOUT THE PROVALUS BRAND OF OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES:

We hire and develop the best and brightest undiscovered talent in our small towns and rural communities to deliver a remarkable experience for our technology clients and end-users alike. Provalus specializes in professional services including Business Process Optimization, Infrastructure Operations (HD, IAM, NOC, SOC) and Application & ITO Support Services that compete head-on with offshore outsourcing. By creating opportunities where there were none; with companies that believe in America's future, Provalus is generating a superior workforce. We provide Fortune-listed companies the dependable, quality and practical services they need... straight from the heart of America. We are purposefully disruptive... PROVIDING OUTSOURCING VALUE FROM THE U.S.

