The Sommelier Company Acquired by Investor Group Led by Jason Hartman

The Sommelier Company , the global leader in luxury wine and spirits events, education, and advisory, today announced its acquisition by an investor group led by Jason Hartman . This marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and success in the wine and spirits industry.

Founded in 2013 by Jörn (Joey) Kleinhans, The Sommelier Company has become a premier provider of expert-led wine and spirits experiences, offering customized in-person and virtual events to both corporate and private clients worldwide. With an extensive network of professionals, the company has hosted events across all 50 states and dozens of countries.

"What drew us to The Sommelier Company was the impeccable reputation of white-glove service and mastery of the balance between customizable and turn-key luxury experiences," said Jason Hartman, President of The Sommelier Company. "Whether it's a corporate event or intimate gathering, people want more than just entertainment—they want a lasting impression. We're ecstatic to uncork new ideas and continue delivering unforgettable moments."

"It is exceptionally exciting to further expand and deepen the abilities of The Sommelier Company in America, and around the world," said Jörn Kleinhans, Founder of The Sommelier Company. "The ongoing trend of seeking memorable experiences is more relevant than ever, and the firm has been a reliable partner for leading companies and discriminating individuals seeking to learn and build relationships through the world of flavors. Jason Hartman is uniquely positioned to lead the firm into the future, with a rare set of hospitality and beverage competency, coupled with some of the most perceptive business ability in this specialized industry."



About The Sommelier Company

Since 2013, The Sommelier Company has offered expert-guided tastings, consulting, travel, cellar advising, wine list creation, and sensory experiences in wine, whiskey, sake, cheeses, chocolates, and other fine culinary pairings. The acquisition aims to drive new growth and innovation in the company's offerings.

About Jason Hartman

Jason Hartman is a credentialed sommelier from the National Wine School , licensed CPA, and lifelong entrepreneur. He brings over a decade of business management and customer service experience combined with a deep passion for the wine and spirits industry. Hartman is originally from Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania but now splits time between the East and West coast. Hartman is an alumnus of Pennsylvania State University.

