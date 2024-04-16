The Song of the Earth: Artistic Documentary for a Better China Exhibition by CAA held in Beijing

BEIJING, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Song of the Earth: Artistic Documentary for a Better China exhibition opened on March 20 at China Millennium Monument's Beijing World Art Museum. It is hosted by the China Academy of Art (CAA) and the Chinese Academy of Environmental Planning (Research Institute for Beautiful China Initiative) under the guidance of China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment. A large academic event presented by CAA in collaboration with various sectors of society, the exhibition showcases innovative endeavors and practices in ecology, culture, art, and technology from across the nation through 100 cases and 100 proposals that demonstrate China's social and cultural advancements. This annual event acts as cultural and artistic empowerment for ecological civilization, urban aesthetics, and rural revitalization, leaving a historical mark in the journey of building a Better China amidst Chinese modernization.

Consisting of six sections, namely, Better China Cases with the addition of 100 in the current edition, as well as Local Government Proposals, Future Proposals, Interactive Workshop, Book Exhibition, and Case Database, the exhibition narrates the very inspiring and typical stories of more than 300 contributors to the Better China Initiative from 34 provincial-level administrative regions across the country at the circular display space on the first floor of the Beijing World Art Museum, allowing viewers to appreciate society-wide innovative efforts to create a Better China while embarking on a journey to experience a Better China.

This exhibition presents typical stories of two complementary threads to interpret the concept of a "Better China". These stories are a narrative of mass practices, constructed based on the writings, objects, and digital recordings provided by contributing individuals and groups. The Research Institute of Better China Initiative of CAA expects the exhibition to open up new avenues for collaboration among schools, the government, and businesses, gathering real and innovative powers from all walks of life to generate solutions to practical, pressing issues. The event writes an exciting chapter in the Better China Initiative and establishes a nationwide "network of action" for numerous people to contribute to building a Better China.

This exhibition will last through April 20, 2024.

Better China – Experiential Map

The Song of the Earth: Artistic Documentary for a Better China exhibition takes "experiencing China's geography" as its gist. Presented at the circular, multi-level display space with a radiating design at the Beijing World Art Museum, it showcases the country's geography through a combination of longitudes and latitudes.

An "Experiential Map" of a Better China is unfolded through a narrative of different geographic coordinates, allowing the audiences to understand the progress in building a Better China under the nation's new development philosophy and paradigm. It is a cultural and artistic journey to experience the Chinese people's strong interaction with the Earth.

Better China – Case Database

Visitors can peruse the very inspiring and iconic stories of more than 300 contributors from 34 provincial-level administrative regions. While appreciating society-wide innovative efforts to create a Better China, they can embark on a magnificent tour of a Better China.

Better China – Future Proposals

More than 100 practitioners, creators, and pioneers of various sectors of society envision the future. They re-discover critical moments over the past century, explore the possibilities yet to be uncovered, and bring forward proposals on the pressing and unsolved issues focused on people, groups, homes, and the remote future.

Better China – Book Exhibition

Relevant books on display are recommended, at the invitation of the Research Institute of Better China Initiative, by publishers, institutions, and case contributors who have been following the topic of "Better China". The writings communicate ideas and actions, in a "dialogue" beyond time and space with the audiences to co-write an experiential book of a "Better China." Visitors are expected to push the boundaries of engagement between cultural arts and social life, come up with new themes and research fields of "Better China," and unlock greater potential from building a "Better China."

Better China – Local Government Proposals

The Research Institute of Better China Initiative, in collaboration with the Central Academy of Culture and Tourism Administration, called for entries for the 2024 "Better China Cases" and "Local Issues in Building a Better China" prior to the opening of this exhibition. It thus collected outstanding cases and summarized the issues in the course of constructing a "Better China."

The exhibition features a section for local issues in building a Better China. Think tank experts, scholars, artists, and designers provide insights and proposals. Discussions focus on revitalizing and exploiting cultural heritage, upgrading and transforming tourist sites, optimizing and maximizing rural resources, and conserving natural resources, to generate strategies for local governments to develop a "Better China."

Better China – Interactive Workshop

The workshop zeroes in on eight topics: social engagement and participation, ecology and sustainability, digital technology, cultural heritage and culture-tourism integration, regions and brands, retail and consumption, rural areas and agriculture, and education and cultural continuity. It aims to promote the sharing of best practices and cross-sectoral thinking in professional fields. In addition to noting the "Local Issues in Building a Better China," it facilitates a direct dialogue between professionals and local governments to address practical issues and challenges. This is an action beneficial for all and an arena that pools strengths for a great cause. Let's join the journey to build a Better China together.

