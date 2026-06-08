THE SONG STILL SPEAKING TO FATHERS AFTER 50 YEARS

More than five decades after its release, "Cats in the Cradle" remains one of the most recognized songs ever written about the relationship between parents and children. Inspired by a poem written by Sandy Chapin and brought to life by Harry Chapin's unforgettable performance, the song continues to resonate with families across generations.

At the center of the Father's Day campaign is the documentary "Cats in the Cradle: The Song That Changed Our Lives," now streaming free on Tubi and available through additional streaming platforms and DVD distribution.

The film features interviews with acclaimed artists and entertainers including Billy Joel, Pat Benatar, Judy Collins, Dee Snider, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Mandy Patinkin, Robert Lamm and Whitfield Crane, each reflecting on the song's influence on their lives, careers and personal relationships.

As part of the celebration, the documentary will be featured in special Long Island screenings June 19-25 at the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington, New York, and on June 19 at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook, New York.

The Father's Day initiative also includes an official tribute music video produced by High Mountain Breezes Music in partnership with Chapin Productions, WhyHunger, Long Island Cares and In Plain View Entertainment. The video features rare family footage and highlights the humanitarian values and family-centered message that defined Harry Chapin's life and work.

"The first time I heard Harry perform the song nearly five decades ago, it changed the way I looked at life," said Bruce Tarletsky, founder and creative director of High Mountain Breezes Music. "This project is our way of honoring Harry and Sandy Chapin's remarkable legacy while encouraging families to cherish the moments that matter most."

"When I wrote the poem that became 'Cats in the Cradle,' I never imagined how far it would travel," said Sandy Chapin. "Harry gave it life, and the message continues to resonate across generations, including those discovering the song for the first time."

"You don't try to copy a masterpiece," said vocalist Monty Lane Allen, who contributed to the tribute recording. "You simply try to carry its spirit in your own voice."

Jason Chapin praised the tribute effort, noting that "High Mountain Breezes Music has honored that legacy with a rendition that's musically rich and emotionally true."

Organizers hope the Father's Day campaign encourages families to revisit a song whose message remains as relevant today as when it first reached audiences more than 50 years ago.

ABOUT HIGH MOUNTAIN BREEZES MUSIC

High Mountain Breezes Music is a creative collective of lifelong friends dedicated to producing music that celebrates storytelling, friendship, legacy and the enduring power of meaningful songs. Operating under the banner "Where the Stories Still Live," the group creates projects that connect generations through music and shared experiences.

ABOUT CHAPIN PRODUCTIONS

Cats in the Cradle: The Song That Changed Our Lives is now available on Amazon—a heartfelt documentary honoring Harry Chapin's life, music, and enduring legacy. Through powerful stories, interviews, and rare footage, it shows how one song can truly change lives.

ABOUT HARRY CHAPIN FOUNDATION

The mission of the Harry Chapin Foundation is to support organizations that have demonstrated their ability to dramatically improve the lives and livelihood of people by helping them to become self-sufficient. The Harry Chapin Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private foundation and will generally fund only 501(c)(3) not for profit programs that operate in the United States that fall within the areas of: Arts-In-Education Programs; Community Education Programs; Agricultural and Environmental Programs.

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Watch the Official Cats in the Cradle Music Video

SOURCE High Mountain Breezes Music